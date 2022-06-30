A familiar voice will return July 5 to Mankato.
Jay Paul, who spent the last 19 years on the morning show at Power 96 in Albert Lea, joins the KTOE family at Radio Mankato next month.
As of now, Paul, whose given name is Joel Hantelman, will provide news coverage while covering the last couple of months of Ashley Hanley’s maternity leave. He will also provide play-by-play for high school sports. Details are still coming together, he said.
A North Mankato native who grew up in Mapleton, Paul spent 1987-88 at Mankato’s KEEZ before moving to KDOG from 1988-99. Then a couple of years at KXLP and a year at River 105 preceded his Albert Lea move.
Recently he was sharing a booth with KTOE’s Barry Wortel, who was surprised by his game work. Wortel plans to retire next year and mentioned that station management hadn’t found a successor for him. Talks with the radio group ensued.
“Jay is a natural fit for the team at Radio Mankato,” said General Manager Brett Prescher. “We love being a part of the community, so when a Mankato native applied for our on-air position, we were excited to meet him. He comes with a lifetime of experience in radio and can do almost anything, including sports, so we can’t wait to get him on the mic.”
“When I was young — and I’m talking 8, 9, 10 years old — my mom was huge into the Vikings and so was I. We’d be watching the Vikings game and I’d have the volume turned down and I’d be doing the play-by-play.”
That love of sports re-emerged recently when the management at Power 96 took on more sports broadcasting.
“I’ve been doing mornings here for 19 years. I’m doing mornings and doing sports play-by-play, and I fell in love with it.”
He hopes for the same opportunities at KTOE.
The move comes at a good time for the recently divorced Paul, who said he was looking for a change. And the opportunity to join the station he listened to growing up, with many people he has worked with before, was too good to pass up.
While in Albert Lea he struck up a friendship with a very unlikely person, Marion Ross, who starred on “Happy Days’’ as Richie’s mom. It started about 15 years ago, he said. She grew up in Albert Lea and returned there for some class get-togethers. A friend got him an interview.
“She’s a dame, a broad, and doesn’t mind you calling her that. But what an absolute sweetheart.”
He said she would answer any question he asked and was always funny and enlightening.
Now 93 with a sister living near her in California, Ross is not likely to be making many trips home, Paul said. Ironically, this coincided with his opportunity to return to his home.
