When Eric and Erica Koser’s son, Zach, was looking for a venue for his upcoming wedding, mom threw an idea at him.
“We said, ‘You know … You could get married here,’” she recalls, referring to the sketchy barn on their property. “But at that point, it was not anything you would want to ever get married in.”
Leaky roof ... shingles falling off … and who knows what was living in there.
This meant the Kosers, who recently moved from their west Mankato home to a rural Nicollet farmhouse with a decrepit barn, had some work to do.
But now, hundreds of hours of labor (and a tidy investment) later, their hard work has paid off. A barn that was once a safety hazard and, well, not much to look at is now a shining gem with a new roof and siding, polished hardwood floor and enough charm to add a romantic country vibe to any event.
And they do plan to hold events here. How many and what kind remain to be worked out, but they have no plans for it to be a one-event wonder.
But that’s down the road. Today the focus is on the wedding of their son Zach and his fiancee, Isabel Wilkie.
“We were going to do (the restoration) anyway,” Erica says, “but that lit the fire.”
The first step was to install new siding and a roof. As Eric says, it made no sense to do any work inside if the roof was continuing to leak. In November 2020, they hired a company out of Claremont that specializes in such jobs, and within a few days, the old barn was looking much better.
But then the real work started.
After chopping down 18 months’ worth of brush that had surrounded the barn’s original stone foundation, they got to work on the floor.
The Kosers gave a tour of the place to show how far it has come. Once inside, Eric Koser flips a light switch and says, “Ta-da!” The light reveals the polished floors, majestic curved beams that run floor to ceiling, a few barn cats, fresh electrical work and an opening in the ceiling where the cupola is visible.
When compared to photos of how things looked before, the finished product is quite a transformation.
One of the more unique features of the barn is that it was essentially built around a stone silo.
“We’re both suburban kids, we don’t know much about barns,” Eric says. “But everybody walks in here and says ‘That’s not normal. There’s never a silo in the barn.’ We think it came first.”
The silo’s presence gives the room an added boost of character and history. Square openings allow a peek into the empty silo, a reminder of the utilitarian beauty of silos, barns and farms in general.
To restore the floor, Eric had to pull all the individual slats up and install new subflooring — 78 sheets of three-quarter inch plywood to be exact. After that, he spiffed up the original slats and laid them back down using about 9,000 nails.
Hundreds of hours of removing floor boards, laying the subfloor, relaying the floorboards, sanding it all, applying a shiny coat — a lot of work. Which was just fine with Eric Koser.
“It’s just kind of the nature of who I am and what I like to do,” he says. “I’d rather sit and work on a project than watch TV. Just give me a project and put me to work and I’m happy as can be.”
All told, it was about a two-year project that was completed, as Erica says, in fits and starts. Now, finally, they’re ready for those nuptials, and whatever else may come.
Eric is in a band called Loose Gravel, and he envisions playing concerts in the barn. Erica envisions fundraisers for Connections Ministry shelter she helps run. And they both say they foresee a time when the barn can be used for small gatherings or events during the warmer months — they have no plans to install a furnace.
They want the space to be used, of course, but they haven’t figured out the details, such as permits. But they’re already considering additions such as restrooms.
And there is still work to be done. Underneath that gorgeous event room is where the daily operation used to be. They haven’t done much to restore that area, but they say they’re hoping to bring it to a state where it can be used in some way in conjunction with the event room.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.