ST. PETER — Malia Wiley has found a unique way to combine her multiple interests into one, combining her love of crocheting, painting and animals all into one piece of work.
Starting Friday, she’ll be showcasing nearly 20 oil paintings of afghans she’s crocheted or acquired with wildlife and farm animals interacting with them at the Arts Center of Saint Peter.
To promote the exhibit, which goes until Nov. 28, she created a poster of one of her works of a fox carrying an afghan with its mouth as it walks through an autumn landscape under the branch of an oak tree.
“Painting and crochet was always something I’ve done apart from each other,” Wiley said. “One winter I was crocheting a lot and I wasn’t painting a lot and thought, how can I put these too things together?”
Wiley learned the art of crocheting from her grandmother, and she was in elementary school and developed a love for painting around the same time.
Her very first painting that featured an animal and an afghan together was in 2015 of a deer with an afghan draped around its neck and antlers. When she has an idea for an afghan and animal painting, she’ll position the afghan as it would be in a painting beforehand, taking a photo of its placement.
While many of the afghans featured in her paintings are ones she’s made herself, she also frequents garage sales and thrift stores, looking for just the right pattern and color for a future painting.
“If the patterns and colors interest me, I hold on to it thinking that it might be part of a painting one day,” Wiley said. “I let the colors and the patterns dictate to me a story. That might include an animal that comes to my mind when I’m looking at the afghan.”
That’s how the fox painting came to be — with its rusty red pattern color coordinated with the oak leaves and the fox itself.
“The colors obviously dictated to me the season because of the fall colors,” she said.
When Wiley was in high school, her two main passions were animals and art. Growing up on the family farm, she worked at a vet clinic in Nicollet throughout her high school years, while honing her skills as an artist.
During her senior year, she debated whether she should go to college to be a veterinarian or for art.
“I decided to go for art at Bethany College in Mankato, but I still wanted to work with animals,” Wiley said. “A lot of what I do is commissioned pet portraits; so, I do a lot of dogs and cats. I incorporated all those things into one.”
After graduating from Bethany in 2008, she spent the next five years promoting her work at farmers markets and art fairs, slowly building a name for herself. Since 2013, she’s been a full-time artist, painting commissions to make a living, but making time for her own personal paintings of animals and afghans.
Her work caught the attention of Arts Center of Saint Peter Executive Director Ann Rosenquist Fee. The exhibit was timely, as Fee and the Arts Center board were examining the pedestal placed on fine art over crocheting in the art world, and she was intrigued by Wiley’s combining the two mediums.
“There’s an inherent classism in valuing fine art differently than craft,” Fee said. “It feels timely for us to be showcasing craft hand in hand in the same piece with art. We’ll be displaying some of the afghans that she’s painted as part of the exhibition. It feels like a step toward retooling our values to be more in line with the character that we espouse.”
Fee said Wiley has a special talent in bringing the animals she paints to life.
“She does a really beautiful job of capturing expression in animals. She does the same thing through crochet,” Fee said. “There’s one in particular that’s a duck on a pond, but the pond is a blue afghan that she shaped and then painted in a way that really evokes a lake.”
Before COVID, opening night for a new exhibit at the Arts Center would have been a chance for the artist to answer questions about their works to a live audience. But the pandemic has meant those traditional openings just aren’t realistic.
Nearly two years ago, the center began broadcasting KMSU shows from a newly built studio upstairs, and Fee decided that would be an ideal platform in lieu of a physical art opening where the artist would speak to a live audience and answer questions.
“We’re replacing it with having an artist as a guest on my weekly show on KMSU for the duration of their exhibition,” she said. “It’s not the same as being able to gather in person of course, but it does give the artist the opportunity to get more into depth about the exhibition, their process and their life as an artist.”
The show will air in three segments, starting Nov. 5 on KMSU from 1-2 p.m., and at the same time for the following two Thursdays.
This Thursday’s show already has been taped and will feature more in-depth conversations of Wiley’s journey as an artist. One of the following segments will also delve into the summer of 2019, when Wiley’s van, with all of her inventory, tables, a pop-up tent and other supplies were stolen in front of her house.
The van was recovered a week later in St. James, completely intact without anything missing or out of place.
“Not a thing was gone,” Wiley said. “They didn’t even steal my change from the ashtray.”
Fee said the Arts Center’s hours have returned to normal, and the public is welcome to come by to see Wiley’s paintings and afghans themselves over the next three weeks.
“She really put her imagination to these two different passions and did something that feels familiar, but also really new, which is what you always want in art,” Fee said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.