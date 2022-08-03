The cornerstone on the building at 309 S. Second St. reads “1916,” but that doesn’t represent when the initial building was constructed. Two rooms of the current building date to 1877, said Michael Krediet, and 1916 represents the year the building was remodeled and expanded to its current size.
An article in the Dec. 9, 1916, Daily Review speaks of the new building’s dedication:
“The new temple replaces the first home of Mankato Lodge which was dedicated forty years ago, and is one of the most modern, finest equipped and arranged exclusive lodge buildings of its size to be found anywhere, such being the opinion of all who have visited it, and especially those who have had occasion to see similar homes in other cities.”
The 1916 remodeling cost $20,000. A banquet was served, according to the article:
“The banquet was served in the large new dining room on the first floor. It was in charge of the ladies of Cereal Chapter, Eastern Star, deliciously prepared by them and nicely served by young ladies and gentlemen under their direction. Over 400 were served, it requiring two settings of the tables, as only a few over 200 could be accommodated at one serving.”
