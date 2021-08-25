One of the greatest things about Mankato is the way it embraces the arts.
Look around. We have sculptures throughout the downtown areas. Great live music can be found any night of the week. Outstanding college and community theater groups regularly crank out high-quality content. We've even got one of the largest murals in the world.
Another gem that needs to be in the conversation of "why this community is great for the arts" is The 410 Project. Once a curious experiment, the 410 is now a staple of Mankato's creative scene with thought-provoking exhibits and community (and youth) outreach.
At the center of the 410's rise to prominence is Dana Sikkila. We asked her to talk about the 410's latest exhibit, "Selfhood: An exhibition of site-specific murals and mixed media works by Minnesota-based female, femme, trans, and non-binary artists and makers."
Q: Tell me about the genesis of this exhibit. You say the works are created directly onto the gallery walls. Can you explain that technique?
A: A lot of times when we think of art work hanging in a gallery, we think of framed objects or sculptures on pedestals, and when we think of murals or site-specific work, we think of those being outside art forms.
One of the goals of this exhibition is to give artists a chance to create something on a larger scale that they wouldn't be able to do when working in their studios. To also take over the gallery walls and just focus on the art work and not the surface it's hung on.
For several of our exhibiting artists, this is their first experience creating art inside a gallery, but also even just showing in our gallery.
Q: The exhibit’s subtitle is “An exhibition of site specific murals and mixed media works by Minnesota based female, femme, trans, and non-binary artists and makers.” Is this an effort to include more voices in gallery spaces in Minnesota?
A: With South Central Minnesota Pride coming up in just a few weeks we wanted to bring in LGBTQ+ artists and allies to create works in the space, sharing their experiences of growth, trauma, identity and self expectations. With the works being large scale and “permanent,” we hope viewers can understand the weight these experiences can have on our lives.
Q: What are your goals for the 410 Project for the next 12 months, and what role does this show play in furthering those goals?
A: With the pandemic we were limited for people creating in the space, so this has been a great energy shift for the space. Even with having shows this last year, this exhibit, I feel, is igniting the walls again to what they once were before the pandemic. We hope this energy continues into the following year bringing new voices to the space.
Q: Give us a status report on the 410.
A: In the past the 410 Project has been referenced as “the little engine that could,” but with being open since 2003 and keeping our doors open through the pandemic, I hope we've proven that we're an engine that won't be slowed down; and that exhibitions like this support that.
Q: What else can we look for from the 410 in the coming months?
A: In the coming months we plan to open our doors more for programming, smaller events and, of course, our upcoming exhibitions.
