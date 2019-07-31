God is a woman to more than just Ariana Grande.
Amber Frederick will play Jesus in “Godspell” at Centenary United Methodist Church’s social justice theater. Frederick was chosen for this role, the director said, because of her talent and skill.
“Part of it was just based upon what we had in the talent pool,” said Doug Faust, the musical’s artistic director. “We just decided that was the best way to utilize our talent and explore who Jesus was as opposed to what Jesus was. Focusing on gender became a secondary thing.”
Members of the cast have also witnessed Frederick’s talent.
“Amber is just an amazing actress, especially with giving her Jesus’s role because it’s a really big role to fill. She’s constantly pushing herself to get things right,” said Jerad Lanes, who plays both John the Baptist and Judas in the play.
Although the cast and directors agree Frederick is a great fit for the role, Frederick was a bit nervous at first.
“At first, it almost felt wrong, but then talking to my directors and the wonderful guys in my life — Jesus is not one body or one person, he represents everybody,” Frederick said. “I think the spirit of Jesus can be played by anybody who has a love for the role and show.”
The role of Jesus being played by a woman is not the only unique characteristic about this show. Admission is free, and people will be able to make free-will donations benefiting the Holy Grounds Ministry at Centenary.
“Holy Grounds is a 6-day-a-week breakfast mission for anybody in the community who needs it. We’re raising money for it through ‘Godspell.’ Any money we receive through free-will donations goes straight to it for food and cleaning supplies and more,” Frederick said.
For each show the social justice theater puts on, all donations are given to a local cause. Past productions have supported the Backpack Food Program, the Fallenstein accessible playground project and Connections Ministry (which serves as a homeless shelter in the Mankato area). The group says Holy Grounds Ministry is important to them because it provides a sense of community and acceptance along with a meal to anyone who chooses to attend.
“I think that the way we produce this show is one of the most unique things. It’s done through donations and a trust through the church. You’re really supporting a wonderful social justice mission,” Frederick said.
Cast members say they’ve been rehearsing for weeks to support this cause, and have grown especially close during that time. Lanes talked about how powerful the musical’s themes were, especially during the finale as many actors and actresses wept and applauded during the last two songs.
Frederick and Lanes attribute a lot of the group’s success to their director, Faust. Faust once performed in this show and has also directed it before.
“I love working with Doug because he comes at direction with a lot of passion, and he just pours a lot of heart into what he does. He strives for quality because he loves the program,” Lanes said.
Faust has helped the cast work through any obstacles they have with their roles, as the characters face many complex emotions and issues. Frederick and Lanes especially noticed this with their roles and learned a lot from developing their characters.
“The character, Jesus, was essentially like this wise and Godly person. Playing someone who is nearly faultless opened my eyes to how I treat people. It really showed me how to approach any situation with love and with a grateful heart,” Frederick said.
Lanes also grew as an actor and as a person from this show.
“The parts that I was given were John the Baptist and Judas, and they’re actually not two separate parts; they’re one. I’ve played a lot of different roles — the old man, love interest, bad guy — but this role is kind of different because he’s not necessarily the bad guy; he’s kind of a victim of circumstance. It’s kind of taught me that no one’s really unforgivable,” Lanes said.
The church and social justice theater together hope to spread their values of love, acceptance and inclusion in the community with this musical.
