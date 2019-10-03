Carissa Christenson and Kendra Braunger were first-timers this summer when it came to creating a show for the annual Fringe Festival in Minneapolis.
And that first run through proved to be exceedingly successful.
They collected a few awards, got a few standing ovations and, when all was said and done, many agreed that “Chisago: The Musical” was one of the best shows of the 2019 Fringe (Fringe Fest is a collection of amateur stage shows that attracts about 40,000 people annually.)
There was just one problem: Most folks in their hometown didn’t get to see it.
So they’re bringing it back for one night only at the Mankato West High School Auditorium. Get your tickets now. This might be your last chance to see this memorable show.
We asked Christenson and Braunger a few questions about the show and its evolution since Fringe.
The Free Press: Tell me a bit about the successful run of “Chisago” at Fringe.
Carissa Chistenson: We went into the Fringe Festival as first-time writers and first-time producers. We had no idea what to expect. Our show was well received and we had a blast! We were blown away by the success of our show. We had multiple standing ovations, many positive reviews by both audiences and the press, we ended up on a couple must see/fringe favorites/top show lists and left the festival with two awards – Audience Pick and Spirit of the Fringe.
FP: Were you surprised by how well received it was?
Kendra Braunger: Not to toot our own horn, but we both knew we had a great show going into Fringe. I always had that concern in the back of my mind before each performance that wondered if our audiences would feel the same way, but as soon as I would hear the first burst of laughter in the opening song, I was reminded that the audiences were going to love it. We really couldn’t be happier.
FP: For the Mankato performance, will anything be changed, tweaked, or fine-tuned?
KB: Mankato West is a completely different stage, so we’ll have to adjust some of the choreography and spacing. It’s not a thrust stage, so we won’t have audience members sitting to the sides of the stage like we did at Rarig.
CC: The show you see here will basically be the same as the show you would have seen at Fringe. The only differences will be tiny adjustments that will be made to accommodate performing in a different space. … Here in Mankato we will be on a more traditional proscenium stage, so the audience will be entirely in front of the stage instead of surrounding on multiple sides. Because of this we have made some minor adjustments to the choreography in a couple places, but no other changes have been made.
FP: It must have been rewarding to have people from Mankato as for local performance. Had you planned on doing this anyway or no?
CC: It’s been very rewarding to have people from Mankato ask for a local performance. We had been throwing around the idea of potentially doing a local performance all summer, but we weren’t sure how big the interest would be. Turns out there is a lot of interest, both from people who didn’t get the opportunity to see the show the first time around and from people who did see it and want to see it again.
KB: We’d been asked by our friends and family early in the writing process, at performances, and everywhere in between if we were going to do a local performance. We knew it was something we wanted to pursue; we just weren’t sure how to get it off the ground. Thankfully, we ended up partnering with Merely Players Community Theatre here in town and they have been amazing at taking care of logistics like securing the venue, handling ticket sales, all of that behind-the-scenes stuff. We honestly couldn’t do this without them.
FP: Did going through the Fringe process teach you anything about performing?
KB: It definitely taught me how different it is to perform something you had a significant hand in putting together. There’s something really special about seeing a piece of work like this grow from a joke-of-an-idea into a full-fledged production, knowing that you helped make it what it is. It’s an amazing feeling that really can’t be explained.
CC: The one thing we heard over and over from Fringe veterans was “Just have fun while you perform and the audience will have fun watching you.” This may seem simple and obvious, but when you have put so much time and energy into a show you get really caught up in wanting it to be successful and the stress can take over and take some of the fun out of it. Hearing the audience enjoying the show reminded me how fun it is to perform and it really is true that the more fun you have on stage the more fun the audience will have watching you.
FP: When you perform in Mankato, you’ll likely know more people in the audience than you did in the Twin Cities. Will this make it a less stressful or more stressful performance?
CC: I go back and forth on this almost daily. On one hand, it is a little more stressful, because we will know more people in the audience and there is a natural desire to please the people you know. On the other hand, we know that we have a successful and enjoyable show and that takes some of the pressure off. On top of that, all of the people we have talked to that are going are very supportive and that is comforting and helps to take some of the stress off.
KB: I’ve been performing in the Mankato area for the past five-or-so years, but I still get anxious when there are people that I know in the audience. I think, with this show however, I’ll be more excited than nervous. I know there are a lot of Mankato folk who didn’t get the chance to go up to Fringe, so I’m very excited to have them experience this show in town.
FP: Tell me about the positive reviews and how that made you guys feel.
KB: During the entire Fringe run, when I wasn’t on stage or watching other performances, I would be on my phone constantly refreshing our web page to see the reviews come in. It was also amazing to have people send articles from different publications around the metro and the state (we even got a shout-out from a St. Cloud newspaper) telling people that they need to see this show. It gave us confidence that what we put together was really good.
CC: We were overwhelmed by the number of positive reviews that we received.
We finished the festival being the second most reviewed show.
It still blows my mind that that many people enjoyed our show enough to leave a review about it! It was really encouraging to receive positive feedback. It’s a really vulnerable thing to create/write something, and not knowing how people will react is terrifying!
Hearing first hand that people loved our show was really heartwarming! At the end of the day the reason we created this show was to bring joy to the people who see it, and it’s good to know that we did our job!
