Some people have math brains, and some don’t. I’m one of the don’ts.
It took me three attempts to pass college statistics with each attempt more traumatic than the last one. I would have given up if a) I didn’t need the class to graduate and b) my husband hadn’t done my homework during my third try. But even though my math skills hover around the middle school level (and yes, I’m being extremely charitable to myself), I do believe even someone with the slimmest grasp of numbers is able to see that, as a planet, everything seems to be growing exponentially these days.
Stick with me, but this is how I have it figured out. There are more people in the world so that means there are more people doing things like making movies, becoming doctors, planting gardens, writing novels, etcetera.
That means there are also more people stealing cars, cheating on their taxes, and writing nasty anonymous comments underneath other people’s Facebook posts.
Thinking about the sheer mass of all those people out there and how frankly tiresome they seem at times, the law of averages popped into my brain like a bright beacon of hope. To be honest, I wasn’t completely clear on what the law of averages actually stated, but I always assumed it meant that on average, good and bad things happen about equally. In other words, for every car thief, someone else was doing something good, like coming to a complete stop at a stop sign.
The law of averages also, to my mind, explained the 2016 Chicago Cubs.
That kind of logic appealed to the yin and yang portion of my brain by assuring that every time someone didn’t hold a door open for me, somewhere in his or her future a door was slamming into them while THEY were holding two cups of coffee and a breakfast sandwich. Just to make sure I wasn’t getting my hopes up too high, I looked up the law of averages to see exactly what kind of odds we were talking about.
Much to my chagrin I learned my thinking was somewhat off base. Not to mention statistically stupid, although that was hardly a surprise. After all these years I discovered that the law of averages is a theory rather than a fact and is the notion that supposes something should happen at some point, because of the number of times it has happened before or is expected to happen. No wonder I got all those Ds in statistics.
In other words, if someone buys a lottery ticket every single Saturday for thirty hopeful years, they could suppose they’ll win eventually. Come every Sunday morning when they check their numbers, they can either keep on supposing or they can face reality and start thinking about getting a second job to start making up for some of the money they’ve wasted on lottery tickets.
I then remembered something one of my three statistics teachers said: every time a person gambles, the odds return to zero. In other words, it doesn’t matter how many times you toss a coin or bet on red instead of black or buy a Powerball ticket; the odds don’t know what you’ve been up to and you just might keep getting heads a billion times in a row no matter what the law of averages says.
I’m not sure why I blocked that from my memory bank whenever I bought a lottery ticket. Oh, yes, I do. Because I wanted to win and move into a mansion.
It doesn’t take a mathematician, or even a three times statistics class loser, to realize that the law of averages must be a falsehood up there with Sasquatch. While it would be very nice indeed if we could count on something happening sooner or later simply because it SHOULD, reality tells a different story.
Back to the other reality that since the world is indeed getting exponentially more crowded every day, we should start focusing on how lucky we are that there are so many more people around doing nice stuff. Maybe all those extra people doing not so nice stuff will get theirs someday and maybe not.
Either way there’s not much anyone can do about it other than remember the 2016 Cubs and carry on.
