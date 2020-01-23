“Mon chien!” I pointed at my dog, who just stared at me with his beady little eyes and pink tongue sticking out.
“Je suis une journaliste,” I said to the dog, who continued to stare at me with boredom, and who was more interested in the bag of Cheetos in my lap.
“Je...ma...Je? Juh? Wait, what?”
Frustrated in my lame and insulting pronunciation of the French language, I hit the playback button on Duolingo.
“Je M'appelle!” It said back to me.
Yeah, OK, easy for you to say, anonymous French man.
It’s been a few days since I went back to learn French on Duolingo, an app that helps users learn foreign languages. I could say that, sure, I’m busy (I’m not) or I have better things to be doing (I do not).
But I’m going to be honest with you guys: Learning a new language is hard. Obviously.
It’s not just trying to grasp a whole new set of words to go into your brain; that’s almost the easiest part of the process.
I’ve only been trying to learn French for a couple of weeks, but in those few attempts to speak the language, I've learned the hardest part is putting aside your pride.
It’s human nature to want to be perfect at everything, especially as an adult. It’s harder to put your ego away for a hot second to just begin to attempt to speak a different language, even if you sound like a 3-year-old at a ripe age.
I’ve never really had this problem. I grew up learning two languages at once. And I was learning the languages where it was virtually painless. I was lucky.
And it got me thinking: My mom and dad began learning English some time in their mid-20s. Unlike me, they weren't trying to learn English with a phone app as a hobby. It was a necessity.
At the time, when we had moved to the U.S. to a small town in Colorado, there were hardly any other Spanish speaking individuals. Those who did speak Spanish, well, it was their only language. There weren't many translators around. So how did my parents get around? They had to learn English, whether they wanted to or not.
My mom once told me that, at first when she was learning English, she felt ashamed. She felt as if people looked down on her because she could barely construct a sentence. My dad, even now, sometimes doesn't like to speak English because he thinks his skills aren't good enough (yes they are, Dad.)
There are many immigrants like my parents. They had to learn English the hard way, by immersion, Taking stabs at a weird word or an odd idiom in hopes they'd get it right. It wasn't a choice.
They had to put pride and ego aside and suffer through the humbling interactions with native English speakers.
The worst of it all was having to see my parents wince at their English and someone would rudely say "What?!" (Side note: Talking louder does not help people understand you better.) But hey, my parents and many others continue to speak English.
Guess I'll get back to practicing French on my dog.
Diana Rojo-Garcia
