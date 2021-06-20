I don’t believe everything I read on Facebook, just almost everything. So when I saw a post about a campaign to have “Special Person’s Day” replace Father’s Day, it was time to do some Nancy Drew style sleuthing.
It didn’t take any special talents to find the scoop. All I had to do was type in “special pers” and Google did the rest.
Yep, a woman from Australia, Dr. Red Ruby Scarlet, came up with the idea to change Father’s Day to Special Person’s Day so children without a father in their life won’t feel left out. She’s actually been pushing her idea for several years without much success.
On the one hand, I can see where she’s coming from. Nobody wants to make a child, or anyone else, feel badly for not having a dad on Father’s Day.
But on the other hand, everyone does have a father — even if he’s not in the picture. You have to have a father — and a mother — to be able to exist in the first place and grow up to do things like organize a protest against an up until now fairly benign holiday.
While I’m assuming the activist’s heart is in the right place, it seems to me we have much bigger fish to fry than taking on Father’s Day.
Let’s face it; it’s not like Father’s Day is a red-letter celebration in most households. While the majority of moms demand at least a nice card and maybe some chocolate on Mother’s Day, most dads don’t really care about Father’s Day. They don’t get teary-eyed over handmade cards, and while they always say thank you for gifts, those same items usually end up gathering dust in the back of their closets only to be sold at future rummage sales.
I would hazard a guess that the average dad wouldn’t even notice if we all skipped Father’s Day this year, but that doesn’t mean we should.
Scarlet said her quest is for inclusivity for all children. Maybe. Or maybe she likes to stir things up to see what kind of attention she can garner.
Whatever her reasons, I’ve noticed that sometimes in our quest for inclusivity, we often end up making the world more exclusive than ever. While it would be nice if everyone were treated exactly the same as everyone else, the world has never played out that way and in all likelihood never will.
My mother’s favorite expression was “Nothing is fair,” something she said at least twice a day. Although it always infuriated me to hear her say that, deep down I knew she was right. Nothing is fair, especially life.
I’m convinced Scarlet’s school of extreme political correctness goes back to a point in the 1980s when some well-meaning person brought gifts for everyone to a birthday party so the birthday child’s siblings wouldn’t feel left out. That kind of well-meaning person didn’t exist when I was growing up.
Back in those days, birthdays were for the birthday boy or girl only, and the siblings knew that his or her special day was also on the calendar and on that day, they’d be the one opening the presents. Is that considered exclusivity? Or plain old common sense?
But back to Father’s Day. Here’s my personal opinion: If you’re lucky enough to have your own father still in your life — or to have good memories of him if he’s gone, or to be happily married to the father of your children, or to watch your own son be a good father to his children, you’re lucky enough.
If you had a lousy father, or an indifferent father, or an absent father and you don’t ever want to celebrate Father’s Day, that’s completely understandable. But just because some people don’t want to celebrate an occasion doesn’t mean no one else should either.
Maybe we do need a Special Person’s Day, but please, not the third Sunday in June. Dads do a lot without much fanfare. Father’s Day may not be much, but it’s better than nothing.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer living in Mankato with her husband and two dogs. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
