Some nights, Bee Balm Fields frontwoman Laura Karels needs no mental preparation prior to a gig.
Other nights, such as the CD release party for the band’s latest album at the Wine Cafe last Friday, are different.
The CD release party filled the Wine Cafe with fans, friends and family. An artist from St. Peter was even walking around with a bucket, collecting money in exchange for Bee Balm Fields merch, including the band’s new album, “Thin Skins.”
“It was almost emotional because you’re seeing all these people who have supported us through the years, and it got me,” Karels said.
Founded in 2015 by Karels, Bee Balm Fields’ current lineup includes Pete Klug on lead guitar, Ben Scruggs on bass, Eric Bunde on drums and Dustin Voges on trumpet.
The new album, which will be available to stream online shortly, came together fairly quickly. Songwriting, recording and producing took, from start to finish (and juggling five adults’ schedules), a little over a year.
Karels had nine songs ready to be recorded last year. She just needed the band to put the “Bee Balm twist” on each one.
And what’s that, exactly?
“Our sound is very warm and saturated and very dynamic,” Bunde said. “There are some songs that are very rip roaring, and other songs just breathe and are wide open arrangements.”
Scruggs added that the group comes from a place with a bluegrass heart, with other elements woven throughout.
“As our sound progresses, like lately, we’ve been getting more funky and more psychedelic,” Scruggs said.
“It depends on the day,” Karels laughed.
But at the end of the day, Scruggs said, the base is always Karels’ acoustic guitar and songwriting. The band builds on Karels’ creation, and is careful to not overshadow her.
“We want to bring her dreams to life, and add the color,” Scruggs said.
“We’re the crayons of the band; she’s the lines,” Bunde said.
Voges’ trumpet adds another dimension. He said the band’s progression has been an organic one as they help Karels tell the story of her life.
“She writes songs about her life and we do it,” Voges said.
And in a way, it’s about everyone’s life in the group, Bunde adds.
“Whatever we figure out in life, we bring it to the band and we’re allowed to fit that in somewhere with the songs,” Bunde said.
Even over the years performing together and bonding as a band, the same songs they have performed have evolved.
“We play how we feel,” Scruggs said.
The “Thin Skins” recording sessions went smoothly (despite Bunde’s car breaking down after a recording session, RIP Joan Jetta). The band’s chemistry comes through on an album that feels very now, and with subject matter that is real. Scruggs says he wishes he could be hearing that vibe everywhere.
“And we have it here. It is so immediate to this time, and this moment,” he said.
“Thin Skins” touches on a lot of themes: climate change in “Suicide Butterflies,” politics in “Sunshine,” and simplicity in “Cat’s Meow.” Bunde said the album has something anyone can relate to.
Something that can’t be ignored — and that moved the band in particular — was the support from the community, such as KMSU and FuzzTalkRadio playing songs from the album and others.
“It’s cool having people like Jason Knudson, every week, say ‘Hey, I’m looking forward to the album,’” Voges said. “There were so many people that said we can’t wait for the release party.”
The group’s next album could be in the works at any moment. Funds from “Thin Skins” will be put into the next album. They hope to be featured on Twin Cities radio station The Current, and to have people at their shows singing along.
But for now with this current album, the band members say they’re just happy to be making music together.
“This is an important time, us five getting together and making music,” Karels said. “I’d love people to listen to it.”
