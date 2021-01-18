The top four resolutions every January are to exercise more, eat more healthfully, lose weight and save money, all of which sound wonderful, especially on New Year’s Day when you wake up with a candy cane glued to the roof of your mouth and the sad realization that all of the clothes you ordered for your husband to give to you for Christmas are now the wrong size.
So you start with exercise. There is something challenging about a new empty calendar that makes most of us believe we really can jot down “exercise one hour, Monday, Wednesday, Friday” and believe we’ll actually still be doing it come September.
The only time I ever stuck with an exercise program for an extended length of time was when a doctor scared the stuffing out of me over cholesterol. For months I was up at dawn every day huffing and puffing followed by a heart healthy breakfast of oatmeal dusted with flax seeds, aka horse food.
I kept up that exercise program for several months and managed to get my cholesterol considerably lower. But then we got a dog and it didn’t seem quite as necessary to almost kill myself trying to keep up with the sadistic aerobics instructors on the numerous DVDs I purchased. Walking a dog was more fun than working out, although given our dog’s particular walking style (walk 10 steps, stop, sniff the ground intensely for 20 seconds, repeat for half an hour), I’m probably not burning many calories or lowering my cholesterol. Still, it’s good to get fresh air and, if you walk at night, you have the added bonus of checking out everyone’s decorating schemes before they close the curtains.
Then there is the eating more healthfully resolution. With the exception of oatmeal sprinkled with flax seeds, I’d love to eat more healthfully if someone else would cook for me. It’s the washing and peeling and chopping of all those healthy foods that does me in every single time. I know there are fruits and veggies that are already prepped, but in addition to being lazy I’m also cheap, a combination that is sure to keep me in the processed-food section for the rest of my undoubtedly shortened life.
Which brings us to losing weight. How can anyone lose weight if they don’t exercise and eat better? It can’t be done so don’t frustrate yourself. Just be grateful to whoever invented the remote control, frozen dinners and gummy vitamins. (See? At least you’re taking your vitamins.) Speaking of frozen dinners, I bought one the other day that described itself on its box as “thoughtful.” Au contraire. I was with that dinner for a good 20 minutes and not once did it ask me how my day went.
Finally, saving money. Out of all the popular resolutions, this is my personal favorite. I love to save money. I don’t do it very well, but I like thinking about how I might do it someday and what I’ll buy with all the money I’ve saved once I’ve saved it. The problem with saving money is similar to the problem with exercising/eating well/losing weight. To do it right, you have to be consistent and to be consistent, you have to be disciplined and to be disciplined, you have to be consistent. Talk about a Catch-22.
I once had a friend who often noted that if only she could lose all the weight she wanted to lose on the first day of her diet and then just eat less to maintain the weight loss, she’d be skinny forever. I feel the same way about saving money. It would be extremely helpful if someone would pay off all my bills and then let me pay them back when I felt like it. Or even better, let me keep the money so I could have a big fat savings account.
This year I’m reconsidering the whole resolution thing. It is all well and good to make them in the white heat of desire to fit into your jeans once again, but it’s too disappointing when failure inevitably rears its ugly head. Since we’re already well into January, I’ve decided that this year instead of exercising more, eating better, losing weight and saving money, I’m not going to do anything. I figure if I set out to achieve absolutely nothing, my contrary nature will kick in and I’ll end the year trim, healthy and rich. Who knows? Nothing else has worked so far so I might as well give it a shot.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer living in Mankato with her husband and two dogs. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.