I heard Elon Musk is cutting costs by firing the janitors at Twitter.
What a guy.
I find it interesting that people at the top, like Mr. Musk, appear to think that offices vacuum themselves, windows shine themselves, and toilet paper regenerates itself magically.
I also find it interesting that people at the top almost always try to pinch pennies by getting rid of the people who work far more for far less money.
It doesn’t take long for a house to get a grungy feeling (and funky smell) if it isn’t cleaned regularly, and most houses have less than six people living in them. Think how grungy and smelly your family bathroom would be if 80 or so co-workers used it every day. You’d run out of liquid soap pretty quickly, not to mention TP. No wonder the Twitter employees reportedly have to bring in their own roll every day.
Cutting janitorial workers is nothing new. Prior to the pandemic, many businesses were outsourcing cleaners or reducing the number of times spaces were cleaned, ignoring the dust bunnies in the corners and the overflowing trash cans.
Then COVID hit and people were sterilizing everything they could get their germy hands on. When that happened, I thought that maybe, finally, we’d start to notice how dirty the world had gotten over the past few decades.
When the pandemic was front and center it seemed all the experts could talk about was how important it was to keep ourselves and our surroundings if not antiseptic, at least above the atmosphere of your average bus station waiting area. No one touched so much as a single button on an ATM without swabbing everything in sight with bleach.
I really hoped that all that raised cleaning consciousness meant that even after the pandemic the public restrooms at the nearest big box store would be safe to enter without wearing a hazmat suit.
For a while, they were. For a while, everything was cleaner and smelled better. But as the fear subsided, so did society’s cleaning standards. I think it’s safe to say we’re now back to pre-COVID general yuckiness not only in public bathrooms, but in restaurants, stores and waiting rooms everywhere.
I’ve also heard that 2023 will be the year of “quiet hiring,” an HR term that means instead of hiring someone new to work for a company, duties from open positions will be assigned to the workloads of existing employees for undetermined lengths of time. Like forever.
That isn’t completely bad (but it certainly isn’t good) as the article I read gave the example of airline executives having rotating shifts as baggage handlers, an experience I’m sure was eye-opening for the gray flannel suit bunch.
Maybe Elon Musk should sign up for a few tours of duty in building maintenance at Twitter.
It would be nice if we could change our perception of the women and men who clean our bathrooms, vacuum our offices and clean up after our offspring drop a tray in the local elementary school lunchroom. We can include baggage handlers, assisted living attendants, and the person who fries our burgers at the local fast-food place. All of the worker bees of our society.
Let’s stop assuming the worker bees took those jobs because they couldn’t get a “real” job. In my book, anyone who shows up for work 40 hours a week has a real job. Maybe not a glamorous job, but a real one, nonetheless.
It would be nicest of all if people like Elon Musk, people who have the power and money to make positive impactful changes in our world, started doing that and treated all their employees with the respect they deserve and paid them well for a job well done.
It’s a new year. A girl can dream, can’t she?
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer based in Mankato. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
