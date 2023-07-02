With Father’s Day a few weeks ago, I’ve been thinking about my own dad lately. He wasn’t much of a talker, but two pieces of advice he gave have stuck with me all these years.
The first was when I was learning to drive, and he told me not to look in the rearview mirror so much. “It doesn’t matter what’s behind you. What matters is what’s in front of you.”
At the time I figured he was saving himself since I tended to stare at the rearview mirror more than the front windshield. I think I did that because I was always worried I’d just hit something — or someone — and I wanted to make sure there wasn’t any evidence in the road behind me. Now I suspect Dad was imparting a bit of wisdom in a much broader sense.
If something is in the past, it is over and done with. Learn what you can from it and move on. That isn’t the easiest lesson in the world, but it is a useful one.
The second piece of advice was a sentence Dad would utter whenever anyone had an opinion different from his own or opinion of him that wasn’t exactly singing his praises.
“Consider the source,” he’d say with a shrug and let the comment or opinion roll off his back like water off a duck.
Dad was born with thick skin that only became thicker after four years in the Army during World War II. After that experience, nothing ever seemed to be a big deal to him. When I came home with playground tales of woe after being picked last for a game or in tears because of a rude comment from a classmate, his response was inevitable: “Consider the source.”
As a child, I didn’t know what he was talking about. What source? My classmates? I was considering the source and since I considered them all a lot more on the ball than I was, whatever they thought about anything, or anyone, had to be correct.
However, as the years have passed, I’ve come to realize my dad was one smart cookie. It took me long enough, but now I strive to remember his advice when I find myself either at the receiving end of a questionable comment or the witness of a questionable act. That when I do what he suggested: I consider the source.
Is the source some anonymous troll on Facebook that you’ll never meet and wouldn’t want to even if you could? That’s an easy one. Scroll on.
Is the source someone you’d go to for advice if you had a problem? Is it someone you can count on to help you out when the chips are down? Or is it the driver in a passing vehicle, waving at you with one finger while almost sideswiping your freshly washed SUV?
If it’s the latter, then most definitely consider the source. You’ll realize in a nanosecond that you don’t need to waste one more nanosecond thinking about such a lunkhead.
A problem can arise if the source you’re considering is someone you mainly like and respect until they say or do something so out of character that you have to wonder if this source has been taken over by pod people from Mars. If that’s the case, I advocate giving your source a few more chances. Maybe they’re having a bad day or maybe you are. But if they keep it up, well, consider the source and maybe find some new sources to hang out with.
I hope wherever my dad is now he knows that his youngest daughter finally listened to him and no longer looks in the rearview mirror except when she’s driving and tries to remember to take a moment to consider the source before getting all huffy and offended.
It’s amazing how good thicker skin can feel.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer based in Mankato. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
