Add pops of color to your perennial garden this year with bulb lilies.
Asiatic lilies are hardy to zone 4, and big blooms start in June through July for most varieties. Colors are whites, oranges, yellows, pinks, reds, nearly black and Pearl Jennifer, which is yellow flushed with lime.
Most are between two and four feet tall, and there are also short ones for the front of the border. Some lilies are fragrant, but not all. Bulbs should be planted with plenty of room to grow as they will increase in size and stem count over the years.
Best conditions are well-drained soil and full sun. Full sun is defined as six hours or more between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Plant them in odd number groups for the best display, 3-5-7 and so on. One single lily doesn’t have much of a visual impact in the garden.
Lilies also make awesome cut flowers due to their beauty and long vase life. Remember since all of their foliage is on the stem, cut the flower stem short – leaving most of the stem on the plant.
One of the more popular bulbs has been the Stargazer lily which is an Oriental Lily, but typically Oriental Lilies are not fully hardy here. Sometimes planting an inch deeper and using winter mulch can get you a couple of years – creating a zone 5.
If your lilies of any bulbs do not flower or the plant completely died, it was likely not planted deep enough to begin with. Several years ago, I fall planted 50 Pink Jewel alliums that never grew – not even one. I didn’t even notice it however until I went to order bulbs again, and there they were in the catalog as a reminder.
They are hardy to zone 4; must be gardener error.
Other types to choose from are the statuesque Chinese Trumpet lilies that are 5-6 feet fall and hardy to zone 4. Tall lilies will need floral netting or staking to keep them upright. Pair them up with other tall perennials or shrubs.
Have you ever tried getting a jump on the season using cloches or frost fabrics?
Over recent years, there have been more commercial high tunnel systems used to get a head start on the growing season. (High tunnels are like plastic-covered greenhouses).
Using professional set-ups, this is how growers can have greens for sale the first week of May at the Farmers’ Market. The home gardener can also construct small or elaborate greenhouse-type growing environments for plants.
Years ago, I used systems that I constructed using pvc pipe frames and plastic on raised beds. For me, it wasn’t worth it for all the frozen fingers and work involved. I enjoy it when it’s warm outside, then I am good to go through another winter.
I have always lived in a wind zone, no matter where I have been. It’s distressing to be cuddled up all warm in the house and watch your plants out the window getting beat up in the cold April rain because your plastic blew off again.
Broccoli transplants laying in the mud, broken pepper stems. It reminds me of the one year I tried chickens. It sounds so simple until you give it a whirl.
Serious gardeners can install cold frames which are usually constructed with wood sides and an old window for the top. These are sturdier and can withstand wind.
Another issue with any type of enclosure is the heat that can rapidly build up on sunny days — 40 degrees outside, 90 inside. If you are gone during the day, you must be able to prop open a bit before leaving, often when it was still too cold, or the plants may be cooked when you return.
For individual plants, you can make a cloche by cutting off the bottom of a milk or soda jug. For ventilation take the cap off for the day and replace at night. Does it really help? Are you picking broccoli and peppers before your neighbor? Plants grown in stressful conditions, such as cold spring rains, cold soil, winds and stretches of cloudy days, are suffering more than thriving.
I love doing side by side experiments to really determine what’s best, such as I reported recently in regards to disappointing peat pots. Try some yourself!
Winter dates for the Mankato Farmers' Market held at Drummer’s Garden Center are: Jan. 22, Feb. 5 and 19. All dates are 10 a.m. – noon.
