In the March issue of Mankato Magazine, writer Nick Healy explores J. Ryan Stradal's book, "Saturday night at the Lakeside Supper Club"
In the early pages of “Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club,” readers meet Mariel Prager on a 1996 day made unusual by several facts, one of which is that she doesn’t feel like going to work at the restaurant she has inherited from her grandparents, a place she has adored since she was a kid.
Two weeks have passed since her grandfather’s funeral, and while she now bears all the burdens of ownership, Mariel wants to retain her role as bar manager at the Lakeside, a job she has filled for a long time.
In describing her reluctance to step out from behind the bar, author J. Ryan Stradal creates a snapshot of the sort of place once common in lake-country towns like his fictional Bear Jaw, Minnesota.
“It was loud and smoky, her hands were never dry, she never sat down, and she loved it. Every summer weekend, the horseshoe-shaped bar and its wood-paneled lounge were packed with people fresh from fishing boats and softball games and cars that had driven up from the Cities,” Stradal writes.
“It was a place where people chose to be on the most memorable nights of their lives, and it was a pleasure to be at the center of it all.”
Also weighing on Mariel that morning is the fact that her mother, to whom she hasn’t spoken in more than a decade, has sent word that she needs a ride home from church and would like Mariel to be her driver. It’s confounding news to Mariel.
Soon the novel jumps back in time 60 years, and readers are getting to know a girl named Florence, who with her mother, Betty, must endure a hard-knock life in the 1930s until fate takes them to Bear Jaw.
Florence, readers already know, will someday be a mother hoping her estranged daughter will break the ice and pick her up.
If those readers are familiar with Stradal’s previous novels, they will quickly recognize he is mixing another of his signature cocktails — a multi-generational family drama mixed with an affectionate examination of a subculture somehow obsessed with food and drink and the pleasure of sharing in them.
A Minnesota native who now lives in California, Stradal had a hit with his 2015 debut, “Kitchens of the Great Midwest,” a story of family loss and estrangement that had some fun with the church-basement cuisine of his birthplace and with the sometimes-snobbish foodie culture the region also sustains.
When he returned with “The Lager Queen of Minnesota” in 2019, Stradal told a family story partially fueled by tension between the rise of craft brewers and the decline of once-mighty regional producers of cheap, watery easy-drinking beers.
In both books, Stradal seemed to sneak earnest, heartfelt family dramas into the form of lighthearted stories about cultural phenomena in the world of dining and drinking. Both books were warm and full of humor, yet both built to some heavy and affecting outcomes.
In “Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club,” Stradal sets up a simple and seemingly inevitable conflict when Mariel falls in love with Ned Prager, the son of a man who owns a growing regional chain of family diners, which keep popping up in small towns and peeling away customers from places like the Lakeside.
Briefly it seems as though Stradal’s story is heading in a somewhat obvious if not uninteresting direction — pitting the efficient but bland chain against unique but inefficient locals.
This novel, though, is more surprising than that. The youthful Ned and Mariel endure a major hardship early in their marriage. They wind up back in Bear Jaw, where Mariel goes to work for her grandparents and Ned searches for a new identity after washing out of his family’s growing empire.
In time, Stradal finds his way back to the morning on which his story begins. Florence, whose parents passed her over and willed their restaurant to her daughter, waits at a church in Bear Jaw and wonders if Mariel will come for her.
Meanwhile, Mariel puzzles over her own future, wonders to whom she might pass on the Lakeside, and weighs the wisdom of engaging with her mother, who has long been a difficult presence in her life.
Quite a bit of story remains to be told at that point, but one thing is certain — Stradal has set the hook.
“Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club” will be released April 18 by Pamela Dorman Books, a Penguin Random House imprint.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.