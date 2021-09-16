If you head up to Minnesota State University this week to catch visiting author Jaquira Díaz, be prepared to mask up, as is required in all campus buildings, and to hear something that could move you or change you or, at very least, engage and entertain you.
The visit by Díaz, author of the acclaimed memoir “Ordinary Girls,” amounts to another small step in a halting return to normalcy after months of pandemic-related restrictions and provides a restart of in-person events for the Good Thunder Reading Series.
The series has been bringing writers of regional, national and international renown to Mankato since the early 1980s and through the decades, it has been crucial to building and supporting a community of writers and readers that few places of Mankato’s size can match.
“What makes Good Thunder special is that we are punching way above our weight as a city when it comes to the literary culture here,” said Chris McCormick, an associate professor in the creative writing program at MSU and the new director of the reading series. “Mankato is a literary town. It is an artistic town. I’m really proud of living here, and part of that pride is the sense that Good Thunder is this hugely important reflection of what we prioritize as a community.”
It’s possible to trace the roots of the reading series to a 1981 visit by Judith Guest, author of “Ordinary People,” which had been the basis for an Academy Award-winning film released the previous year, but the 1982-83 academic year saw a full slate of readers for the first time. Among the nine writers on that schedule were beloved Minnesota novelist Jon Hassler and poets Cary Waterman, Philip Dacey and John Calvin Rezmerski.
Since then, Good Thunder has featured hundreds of writers, making the assembly of a list of highlights almost impossible. Jesmyn Ward, Jane Smiley and George Saunders have been Good Thunder readers, as have Carolyn Forché, Li-Young Lee, Ted Kooser and Sharon Olds. And don’t forget Tayari Jones, Tim O’Brien, Edwidge Danticat, Antonya Nelson and Marlon James. The big names go on and on.
The schedule for 2021-22 includes visits from four writers, beginning with Díaz this week. Poet Su Hwang, whose book “Bodega” won the 2020 Minnesota Book Award for poetry, will visit Nov. 11, and fiction writer Brett Biebel, author of the short story collection “48 Blitz” and a graduate of MSU’s creative writing MFA program, will read Feb. 3. Finally, poet and best-selling essayist Ross Gay anchors the schedule with an April 7 reading.
Díaz will begin her visit today by leading writing exercises during an 11 a.m. workshop at the Emy Frentz Arts Guild in downtown Mankato. The event is open to all. At 3 p.m. she will discuss her approach to writing, and she will conclude the day with a 7:30 p.m. reading. The latter two events will take place in Room 245 of MSU’s Centennial Student Union.
Ordinary Delights
Díaz’s memoir tells the story of her youth in Puerto Rico and Miami, her time in the U.S. Navy and beyond. The New York Times described “Ordinary Girls” as a “brutally honest coming-of-age story” and a “testament to resilience in the face of scarcity, a broken family, substance abuse, sexual assault, mental illness, suicide and violence.”
Released in 2019, “Ordinary Girls” was an Indie Next Pick, signaling enthusiasm among some of the country’s most knowledgeable booksellers, and it received several awards and landed on best-of lists at year’s end. The following year Díaz won a Whiting Award, which recognized her as one of the country’s top emerging writers.
Also released in 2019, Ross Gay’s essay collection “The Book of Delights” stirred up lots of buzz and became a surprise hit. Beginning on his 42nd birthday, Gay, who has published four books of poems, set out to write a daily essay on sources and moments of delight. The resulting book clearly delighted readers by describing moments of levity and connection — and by not looking away from difficult and problematic aspects of life in America.
“The thing that I also discovered in the course of writing this is that so much of what, to me, sort of inspired or uncovered or unveiled delight was so often personal interactions,” Gay told National Public Radio last year. “I became acutely aware that delight is sort of a manifestation of interdependence.”
Those words seem fitting as the Good Thunder series begins and people can again gather together and interact with writers in person. Last year, McCormick explained, “the heart of the program — visiting writers coming from around the world and interacting face to face with members of our community — was stolen away” by the pandemic. But professor Candace Black, who was then directing the reading series, and graduate assistant Eimile Campbell quickly adjusted and kept the series alive via Zoom.
“I was really impressed by the way they were able to make those virtual events feel like we still had a chance to interact with these living, breathing authors,” McCormick said. “We still got to see what it’s like to be a writer thinking with curiosity rather than with answers in mind and inspiring all of us artistically, intellectually, psychologically, emotionally, all of that.”
At least one innovation born out of necessity during the pandemic will remain this year. The evening readings will continue to be livestreamed, which McCormick hopes will continue to serve people unable to make the trip to campus, whether they live down the road or in a distant corner of the world.
As for the future of the reading series, McCormick said, “I want the community to feel like, ‘I can’t miss going to Good Thunder. This is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of thing that this writer is going to be in Mankato, and I get to ask them questions and hear them read from their work and get prompted to write my own stuff.’”
