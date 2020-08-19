Not much traffic hits the River Hills Mall during the early hours of the day — a perfect, yet unique setting for Tom Barna’s developmental live reading for his latest works “The Elevator” and “What’s Forever For.”
Barna, a local playwright, had kept the ongoing pandemic in mind while planning the live reading.
“The food court is a wide open space, and I have eight actors, plus a couple support people, and I didn’t want to put them into a room,” he said. “I wanted to keep it as safe as I could so the actors would feel safe.”
The playwright had put out a calling for local actors to participate in the live reading of the two plays. More than 25 people in the community had reached out to participate.
Which, Barna said, wasn’t overly surprising since most actors during the time of the pandemic had been out of work.
The live reading is made possible by the Artist Grant provided by the Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council — funds provided by the McKnight Foundation — which allowed Barna to pay each actor $80.
“We all want theater to come back,” he said. “It was exciting that it was such a great response.”
Eight local actors (Michelle Parsneau, Bryan Rock, Christian Hanel, Callie Sonneck, Lauren Senden, Travis Carpenter, Zach Bolland and Robb Krueger) had been chosen to perform the live reading Friday — while being socially distant and masked up — to help Barna move onto the next step of his plays. “Covid is a different beast for all us,” he said. “So we had to make some adjustments.”
By the way, a quick rundown of the two new plays:
“What’s Forever For,” which was co-written with his daughter Christine Marie Barna, is a play Barna had never attempted before — a play within a play.
There are three characters and one of the lead characters is a playwright, Barna said. In the play, there are new plays being performed within “What’s Forever For.”
“I just attempted that because I had never done that before,” he said. “Sometimes I like to challenge myself and that was something, structurally, never done before.”
This play, he said, is about love and betrayal.
“The Elevator” features eight characters — in, well, an elevator. And some can come our, while others remain.
“Not because they want to but because they’re allowed,” Barna said. “Something is allowing them to get off.”
And the last character never gets off. The play, he said, isn’t intended to be funny but rather scary.
“Something like an episode of ‘Twilight.’”
Travis Carpenter, who will portray Jermone in “The Elevator” and “What’s Forever For” said that Barna’s approach to the reading was novel.
“It’s very brave of Tom to publicly stage readings of new works,” Carpenter said. And to be a part of the first steps in the creative process is an exciting opportunity, in which the actor is given the opportunity to give a character a voice for the first time. It’s a way to help the playwright advance in the new work.
“It’s an avenue to explore within the writing,” Carpenter said.
The live reading is a fundamental and essential process in theater. The actors are given the script in advance to then be read aloud for the first time in front of an audience.
“Its purpose is to allow a writer to hear the play out loud and identify gaps,” Barna said. Sometimes, he has to fix whole scenes or drop characters from the play — but primarily the reading is for a writer. “That feedback process is very important for the development.”
Typically, that feedback comes after the reading from the audience and actors during the same session. However, with the pandemic in mind and safety, Barna will reach out to the actors electronically. This method prevents more exposure to other people. Though unusual, Barna said, he wants to make sure everyone remains safe.
For those interested in attending the live reading, Barna requests to reach out via email (tom_barna@yahoo.com) — to keep the live reading safe as possible. And after the reading, the two works will begin the next step.
“‘The Elevator’ is exciting that a lot of theater companies would take that one, so I would probably try to fix that, meaning rewriting,” Barna said. “But rewriting is never done.”
