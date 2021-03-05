Daydreaming, assistant manager at Mankato’s AGAIN Thrift & More, Fred Snyder, thought about the problems with the world and country.
Mumbling to himself, he walked by the store’s book department, and on the top shelf was the 1998 book “You Can Write A Novel” by James V. Smith, Jr.
“I saw that as a sign and bought it,” Snyder said. “It walked me through the process.”
Snyder released his self-published, and debut, book this year titled “American Revolution 2056” — the first of his fictional futuristic dystopian trilogy.
Summary of “American Revolution 2056”:
Jenn and Tom Erickson are trying to raise their daughters and give them a hopeful future. But dark changes to the American way of life in 2056 have made that nearly impossible for the average family. When a series of horrific events strike their family, they are left with only one real choice: Treason.
For the last decade, Snyder’s seen the political world divide people. He began to ask himself: “How does this play out?
“I was thinking, ‘What if a number of things we face today took the worst possible route they could?’” Snyder said. The possible ‘What ifs’ can be a bleak future. The most important question, however is how would people respond to those outcomes?
“I have a lot of middle-aged friends with families, and I said, ‘What would cause one of my friends to rise against the government?’” Snyder said. One basic answer: Family — namely, children and their future.
As for the year 2056, Snyder recognizes it’s a specific number. The inspiration came partly from a history book he found at the thrift store that intrigued him.
“I read one about the lesser-known Hungarian revolt of 1956,” he said. Hungary was under Russian occupation at the time and citizens tried to revolt which didn’t result well for the Hungarians. “It goes back to what would cause people to revolt.”
History repeats itself, Snyder said.
But before AGAIN and even before managing ReStore, Snyder was a technical writer for 15 years. His experience includes working with the AmeriCorps national service program hosted at Minnesota State University.
Technical writing to fictional writing is vastly different. With no prior attempt in fictional writing, Snyder “jumped in with both feet.”
“In technical writing, you try and get right to the point,” Snyder said. “(Fiction writing) is really painting a picture in the writer's or the reader's head.”
Going from technical writing, where the assumption is made that the reader has a common context, to fictional writing and creating a whole universe posed a challenge.
“But between the book and the internet, there’s a lot to be found,” he said. “The internet has been a great resource.”
And with any writing, the first draft always needs work. Snyder began writing his book at the beginning of January 2017. By the time he was done writing his first draft, he realized he needed to cut it into three parts.
However, finishing that first draft and hitting the save button, Snyder was overcome with emotion.
“I confess when I first hit the save button and I was ‘done’ I cried,” Snyder said. “I really just did this, that was the most overwhelmed I felt in a long, long time.”
Snyder’s second book to the trilogy came out early last week — “American Storm.” Both books are available on Amazon.
Feedback on Snyder’s book has been positive, and “flattering to hear that side of it.” And it feels like he’s doing something right, he said.
Regardless of what people may or may not think, though, Snyder will continue to write.
“I’m sure there are people out there who hate it and hate me, and you try not to listen to that too much,” he said. “All I can do is my thing.”
