It was a hot summer day in 2015 and Pete Klug was feeling colorful. His neon orange tank top, bright blue cargo shorts and funky-looking glasses lit up the dark recording studio he walked into.
Studio owner Adam Tucker winced at the sight before telling Klug he looked like watermelon slush.
Tucker’s snarky comment was meant to tease the musician’s sense of style, but it turned out to be exactly what Klug and his new bandmate Ben Scruggs needed to hear. The two looked at each other, shot up some finger guns and Klug said, “That’s what we should call our band!”
The rest is history.
Now, The Watermelon Slush — a band consisting of Klug, Scruggs and Jason Felten — is just a week away from the official release of their first record, “Cornfed,” a work seven years in the making.
Unlike the name of the band, Tucker didn’t come up with the record’s name. Instead, “Cornfed” is an ode to both Klug and Scruggs’ upbringing in rural southern Minnesota, where almost everything they ate consisted of corn. The songs are an ode to those rural roots, and are colored by the fact that Scruggs and Klug grew up neighbors. (Bassist Felton lived about 40 minutes from Klug and Scruggs as a kid but still shared similar experiences.)
“Coming from the same place and sharing the same background,” Scruggs said, “we naturally build a lot of our songs around down home, rural life.”
The genre of music the record falls under also reflects that “downhome, rural life” Scruggs describes. Klug considers it “folk, blues, country.”
“But it’s not the kind of country you would hear on the radio,” Scruggs said. “It’s not the cowboy hat country. It’s advertising a seed maker or whatever on a hat country. Small town, rural country.”
The creation of both the band and the record, Scruggs said, has been a natural process. “It’s been such a loose, organic thing, the whole nature of the band. A lot of times we don’t practice very often, we just kind of show up. It’s our plan, and it just kind of works.”
It even worked well, if not better, during the pandemic, during which the band members had more time on their hands and had years of songwriting and rehearsals under their belts that it was able to show in the studio.
So, in 2021, the Audio Atelier studio in North Mankato became the band’s second home.
“The first day we showed up at the studio and tracked six songs live,” Scruggs said. “We did that again when we went back two weeks later, did six more songs and then picked our favorite tracks out of there. All year, we were kind of working off and on recording the record.”
A favorite of Scruggs that made it on the record is “Mean Old Mr. Todd,” a song dedicated to a cranky old neighbor he used to have when he lived in Burnsville. The song actually puts a smile on the cranky old neighbor’s face, and Scruggs said Mr. Todd enjoys it enough to play it for company.
Felton said his favorite has to be “Minnesota Man,” a song that’s considered a classic by the rest of the band. “I really love and relate to the lyrics. I spent 12 years in Santa Cruz, California, and moved back to Minnesota five years ago. I realized no matter where I go, I’ll always be a Minnesota man.”
As for Klug, he struggles to pick a favorite because he enjoys each song for different reasons. However, he likes “Dog” despite it being a little sad. “It’s about my dog Mirlyn and not walking him in the winter. The guilt I feel when I look at him, you know, because he just wanted to go outside. He likes the snow. But I was depressed about life.”
The band members’ favorite songs can be heard 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Patrick’s On Third in St. Peter during the soft release of “Cornfed.” The official release will happen a week after, 6-8 p.m. May 14 at the Wine Cafe in Mankato. CDs can be purchased during both live shows for $15.
