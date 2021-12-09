MANKATO — A CD release party for volume two of The Free Press' "River City Holiday" album series takes place 7 p.m. Saturday at the Wine Cafe.
Like the first, volume two includes original music by Mankato-area musicians. This year's crop includes: Precious Metals, Dan Duffy Orchestra, Hannah Bretz Quintet, Ben Scruggs with Pete Klug and Scott Helgerson, EZ Jazz Trio, Stiffy Chestnut & the Silver Belles, Onion Bun, MSU Chamber Singers, Machiko and Old Guy & the Kid.
At Saturday's event, musicians from both "River City Holiday" albums will perform at the Wine Cafe.
"You're going to be able to experience all the work that we put in to making not just this year's album but also last year's album," said Colin Scharf, who produced both volumes. "This is going to be a very good time for people who are able to make it."
Volume one proved so popular that The Free Press had to print extra copies to meet demand. When all copies were sold, more than $3,000 was donated to Connections Shelter, a nonprofit that helps the area's homeless population.
This year, proceeds will go CADA House, a nonprofit that aids victims of domestic violence.
Volume one garnered a lot of attention, with the Star Tribune covering the effort in its Nov. 28, 2020 issue. It's also earned The Free Press a Minnesota Newspaper Association award for community leadership, which will be presented in Minneapolis next month.
