When Dave “Ocho” O’Connell was growing up in a small town, his favorite memories are from the random conversations he had with the locals.
“When I was growing up in central South Dakota in the ‘80s and ‘90s, there wasn’t a lot to do,” he said. “Everybody in my hometown — they’ll talk to you about stuff and keep you entertained for a half-hour.”
The local musician with a graduate degree in mental health quit his day job in 2009 to make the plunge into music here full time. He worked at local clubs and weddings as a DJ, booked shows and organized karaoke and open-mic nights in town, and played with multiple bands before the COVID-19 pandemic led his work to become more seasonal when events could be held outside during the warmer months.
Thinking back to those conversations with the locals in his hometown in South Dakota, and with more free time in the winters, he came up with a unique idea for a podcast called, “I Don’t Do That.”
“I kind of missed doing that, so it’s a very nostalgic thing for me to be able to sit down and talk with somebody for a half-hour or an hour.”
The focus of the podcast is about the things people don’t do.
“It came into my head and entertained me, and I knew it had to happen. I would be dishonoring that thought if I didn’t try it.”
With a recording studio already set up in his basement, it wasn’t much of a stretch to segue from music to recording conversations. The first season, which aired late last year, included interviews with guests who don’t play sports, don’t drive, don’t use social media, don’t drink, and don’t pray, among other things. He’s now interviewing guests for the second season.
“The first guest — that was about not eating soup,” Ocho said. “I know soup is this construct in your mind, but what does that mean? What is soup to you? What is this thing you don’t eat?”
A listener was curious if the guest would eat cereal. Ocho questioned him about dipping sauces and chili, trying to establish what his boundaries were in defining soup.
“After all these questions, the thing that surprised me was he said, ‘This kind of makes me want to try soup now,’ and I did not expect him to do that at all.”
Eric Baumgard, a friend of Ocho’s, said he wasn’t sure what to make of the concept when Ocho first approached him about it.
“To be honest, when he first explained it to me, I was like, ‘That isn’t going to work. That doesn’t make any sense. How are you going to talk to people about things they don’t do?’” Baumgard said. “Then I listened to the first episode, and it just clicked for me. I was like OK, now I get the concept and I absolutely love it. It’s such an insight into people that we normally don’t get, and I don’t think that people really think about ourselves and others that way.”
As with the guest who didn’t eat soup, Baumgard, who lives near New Ulm, had a similar epiphany about his decision to give up drumming after years of touring and performing in death metal bands. Before he decided to quit playing the drums, Ocho was one of the people Baumgard confided in about his burnout playing in bands and constantly unloading and loading gear to play shows.
“Because of his background in counseling, he’s a person whose ear I bend when I’m dealing with things,” Baumgard said. “I went through this whole identity crisis around music, so he knew where I was at with not playing drums.”
Two and a half years ago, Baumgard didn’t just quit playing in bands, he gave up drumming altogether. Beyond sitting behind a friend’s drum kit for 30 seconds, he didn’t even pick up a pair of drumsticks.
“I never set up my kit, it literally sat in my garage,” he said. “There were pieces of my kit in the trunk of my car from the last show I played before I quit because I was so mentally done. I didn’t even want to go through the action of pulling the last pieces of gear out my trunk, so they literally sat in the trunk or my garage for 2½ years.”
He also hadn’t spoken about that decision with anyone after it happened, until he was a recent guest on Ocho’s podcast to discuss why he gave it up. That conversation led him to rethink his decision, especially after listening to that episode after it was released.
“When I was a teenager, I had all these grandiose ambitions and goals,” Baumgard said. “Even all the way through my 20s and into my 30s, I was still viewing music from that perspective. So holding onto that mindset that I had created for myself at a young age, that was what was so toxic for me.”
That podcast episode led him to realize there were aspects of drumming he did miss. A friend from the last band he played in before giving up drumming reached out to him after that episode and asked if he would be open to playing music together again.
“So having that time off and then having the conversation with Ocho, getting that fresh perspective on it, and then coming back to the possibility of drumming, having understood all that and having an opportunity to start from scratch finally put me in a position where I felt like I can do this on my terms. I don’t have to hold on to some idea that I had as a teenager,” Baumgard said.
“Because of the kind of closure that recording that episode and hearing myself provided for me, I felt like I was finally in a place mentally to be able to sit behind a kit again.”
While Baumgard decided to begin playing drums again, Ocho stresses it is not his intention to change minds, but to learn from other perspectives and gain insights from the people he interviews.
“That’s not my goal,” he said. “If someone doesn’t drink alcohol, I’m not trying to get you to start or go back to the church you left.”
For one episode, he interviewed two former Jehovah’s Witnesses who had left the church. Rather than focus on that, the podcast delved into the things that his two guests were not allowed to do when they were active members of the church. Another guest spoke of online threats, bullying and toxic behavior behind her reasons for avoiding social media.
“To her, this was a strange, dangerous and threatening thing,” Ocho said. “It took a turn I didn’t expect.”
His hopes for future episodes include potential guests who are hearing impaired or live in the U.S. but don’t speak English — interviewing them through an interpreter.
“The United States doesn’t have an official language and I’m proud of that fact,” he said. “That law is accurate. It describes who we are. I’d like to talk to more international guests, and I don’t really want there to be barriers. Part of me wanting to have a guest who doesn’t hear is because of the challenge. Part of the language barrier is the challenge. I think it has appeal.”
To listen to episodes and for more information, go to ochotunes.com/idontdothat
