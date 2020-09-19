EAGLE LAKE — Just over a dozen years ago, Tom David Barna found himself re-examining his life as he sat on the shore of Lake Elysian.
After serving in the U.S. Marine Corps for 22 years, followed by a successful career as a manager at a variety of companies, the Eagle Lake man was feeling unfulfilled.
“I came to the realization that my one passion that I always had but never acted upon was writing,” Barna said. “I’ve always been a fan of theater. Playwriting suddenly appealed to me and I just went for it.”
What started out as an experiment has now progressed into a second career of sorts for Barna. Nearly 20 of his plays have since come to life on stages around Minnesota and beyond. This year he led national online readings to audiences in Texas and Washington, D.C.
“This gives me the joy I hadn’t had before,” he said.
In August, Barna released his first eBook “Under the Belljar,” a collection of six of his favorite short plays, through Toronto-based Rakuten Kobo Inc., an international online publisher with a roster that includes the likes of Stephen King and Bob Woodward.
All but one of Barna's six plays in his new book have been performed in front of live audiences. The exception is “The Art of Non-Disclosure,” a newly completed romance set in a trans woman’s apartment in the present.
Another, “A Day in the Life,” envisions the members of The Beatles enjoying a meal together at an apartment in New York City in 1980 on the eve of John Lennon’s death.
“To be a playwright, I think you have to be a little crazy because there are a lot of voices in your head that you have to imagine,” Barna said. “I’m very comfortable with being the guy with 20 voices in my head. I’m able to become my characters. That was a necessity in order to create, so I just started writing.”
Theater companies and directors rejected a dozen of his plays before his first play debuted on the stage at the Playwrights Center in Minneapolis in 2010. That same year his short play “The Horror of it All” debuted in front of an audience at a short play festival in Northfield.
That play, also featured in the new book, imagines a young man looking for work in the Chicago suburbs. His new employer, aptly named Gacy, provides a hint of what might be coming next.
Barna said he’s never lacked ideas for plots and characters. His earlier plays came together in a linear fashion, but over the years that’s changed. Now more often than not, his ideas begin as an interaction between characters; then he adds the beginning and ending later.
“How most of my plays end is a mystery to me,” Barna said. “That’s the joy of the journey. Even I don’t know and that makes it fun because I give life to characters. I put them into situations and see where this goes.”
Barna said it’s hard to imagine a story ever being set in stone. Even for his plays that have made it to the live stage years ago, he’s apt to revisit, review and re-create.
He converted one early play, “The Matriarchy,” produced multiple times at Twin Rivers Council for the Arts in Mankato and the Red Rock Center for the Arts in Fairmont, into an altered storyline and gave it a new title, "Lemonade."
“I completely rewrote it,” Barna said. “Once you write a play, we never say it’s really done. It may be done at that moment in time, but it always evolves.”
While Barna has managed to build up a successful portfolio through his playwriting — he spends the warmer months writing at his summer place on a lake near Fairmont and the winter working on editing and revisions — rejection is very real, and humbling.
“We all want to be liked — it’s in our nature,” Barna said. “But in theater, where 99% of your work is rejected, that’s a great learning point and it’s where you evolve.”
Local director Tim Berry said he’s inspired by Barna’s willingness to learn and grow as a writer.
“Tom has always been self-motivated,” Berry said. “He’s been quite prolific in seeking out grants, workshops and self-improvement of promoting his craft, skill and ability as a playwright.”
The two met as part of a local playwriting group a decade ago. Members would share the stories they’d written and offer collaborative suggestions, exploring the strengths and weaknesses of their writing.
“When Tom had a new play, he would gather a group of actors together and have us read that,” Berry said. “Then he’d collect those ideas and we’d go back to the drawing board.”
Barna plans to publish a total of six books before the end of the year, with the focus on a combination of long plays, which average about 100 pages, including possible sequels.
One of his upcoming projects is a present-day sequel based on Barna's original story of a rendition of the nativity scene set in a New York City apartment 30 years ago. The three kings from the biblical story are represented as a chief justice and two CEOs, with the original play ending as a Hispanic couple welcomes their new baby, “Jesus,” into the world.
While he may be the writer, Barna said it’s the actors and directors who bring his plays to life, and he’s never been disappointed in the interpretations he’s seen on stage.
“It’s amazing the commitment that artists, actors, directors take to translate my work and put it out on stage,” Barna said. “Great actors can turn it into a masterpiece, and that’s very humbling.”
