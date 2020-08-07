More often than not, a line or string of words passes through Richard Meyer’s mind as he goes for his daily walk or jog.
“I’ll run those through my mind,” the poet said, sitting back in his wood-paneled four-season porch. “It’s a good way to help me compose.”
And it was during the early part of the year in March that he began to write pandemic poems.
“One was very short — only four lines — and others were longer,” Meyer said. “And they had meter and rhyme, but neither were sonnets.”
The published author hadn’t especially considered himself a sonnet writer — though he has written several of them. However, he decided to weave in the lines from his poems — “Augury” and “In the Time of Contagion” — into a sonnet also titled “In the Time of Contagion.”
The poem won as Laureate’s Choice in the Maria W. Faust Sonnet Contest, which takes place in Winona.
He thought maybe he had a good chance with the judges because the poem heavily references Shakespeare but also the topical theme — the ongoing pandemic that has turned the world upside down.
Meyer, a retired English and humanities teacher at Mankato East, would have his students read Shakespeare’s works aloud. They’d constantly stop throughout the piece to examine the language the bard used.
“Even English majors are constantly consulting the footnotes because the language has changed so much,” he said.
Throughout time, the language or phrases that were used in that period have changed. So to fully grasp the art of Shakespeare, it can take an awful lot of studying or referring to footnotes.
“Yet, he remains so universal,” Meyer said. “He had a way of tapping into that human experience.”
And Meyer’s poem has done the same, while utilizing the now-common phrases Shakespeare had penned hundreds years ago relating to now, the new age pandemic.
Now every day’s the Ides of March. Beware
of viral daggers readied for a thrust
by those at coughing distance in the air,
and too, perhaps, from someone whom you trust. ///
Concealed behind a friendly word or smile,
the cloaked contagion’s lurking everywhere.
It waits in liquor stores, a grocery aisle,
a church, a nursing home, the public square. ////
If tragic playwrights prove a faithful source,
this pestilence shall pass, as time will tell.
All tragedies, we’re told, must run their course.
They always end, though never very well. ////
I stay sequestered, shuttered in afraid,
While life unravels and the world’s remade.
Meyer used a first-person reference in the couplet; he would remind his students while teaching poetry that the “I” doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the author speaking. The speaker of the people could be an invented or universal character.
“I think that the 'I' there — although it could be me — could be any person speaking the poem,” Meyer said. “One of things that I want to express in the poem, the world-changing event that we’re in, and how scary it is.”
A self-described “geezer,” Meyer said he’s in the vulnerable group when it comes to the virus and many in that group are especially worried about it. But as many of us know, the virus does not discriminate. The pandemic, Meyer added, has so many unknowns. How will it end? When will it end? Will a vaccine be effective, and how long will this last?
In the couplet, he expresses the fear of those unanswered questions, especially in his last line.
“Like it or not, whether there’s going to be more positives or negatives, life — our daily lives, our whole structure — is unraveling around us,” Meyer said. “We’re in the process of a world being remade. Our entire country, our own cities, our own households. The entire world. And the unknown is, ‘What will that new world look like when it’s remade?’”
Those questions and themes would hit home with most readers. All of which, Meyer said, is the accessibility poetry as a genre has. It offers a concise, condensed manner with selective words to express those ideas — everyday experiences, thoughts and feelings.
“In the Time of Contagion” had been chosen among the 541 sonnets submitted from nearly 40 states and 13 countries. The sonnet is the fifth one by Meyer in the last several years chosen as a winner in the sonnet contest.
Meyer, whose “Orbital Paths” poetry collection was published in 2015, has taken the love of language and storytelling from his home. His family of 10 growing up would gather in the living room to talk about their days. His mom, Gert, however, had been the one to spark his love for poetry. She knew a lot of poems and would recite them often.
“When she was a girl, the daily newspapers would often carry a poem,” Meyer said. His grandmother and mother would clip the poems that stood out to them.
“I have a scrapbook somewhere, where she and my mom would both cut poems out of the daily newspaper and paste them in this scrapbook,” Meyer said. “And a lot of the poetry, sometimes they didn’t have a famous poet.”
Oftentimes, it’d be popular poets. “Not necessarily the ‘high-brow poetry' or considered the best poetry. It was more for popular appeal.”
Because after all, that’s what poetry is all about — the accessibility to its readers.
“I think that anybody, if you’re a doctor, a truck driver, a plumber, an electrician or just an ordinary person, I think they should be able to read or hear a poem of mine and on the first reading, or certainly the second, say, ‘Oh, I get that, I understand that,’” Meyer said. “I think that (poetry) needs to be accessible, and I think that most of my poems are that way.”
