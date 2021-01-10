Already armed with empathy, a 12-year-old girl's warm heart will also be keeping local shelter residents warmer.
Cece Casper, of Mankato, reached out to the community through social media in hopes it would help her collect winter gear — boots and gloves — for the Committee Against Domestic Abuse.
“These are people who are being abused, and they have to leave their homes very quickly and don’t always have time to grab appropriate gear for winter,” Cece said in a video posted on Facebook by her mom, Natalie Casper. “Remember, these are people just like you and me, and I hope you find it in your hearts to help the community.”
And the community is responding.
So far, the seventh grader has collected 50 items off the Target registry she had set up in November. Donors can purchase boots, masks, gloves or gift cards for the CADA House — all directly shipped to the organization. There are only 28 items left to complete the registry.
The collection initially started as a school project, Cece said. During the pandemic, Cece has been homeschooled and the at-home curriculum was delayed for her 2020 school session.
“Then we decided to do (the collection), and then when we got my curriculum, it kind of faded away,” Cece said. “But then, I thought, you know what? It’s getting cold, why not continue doing this, so we decided to create the registry.”
The project had been assigned to Cece by her mom. “I encouraged (Cece) to come up with a community project,” Natalie said. “I think there’s a lot of life lessons in that … First of all, she’s got an amazing heart and loves to give back.”
And Cece had learned a lot from the project. It started by reaching out to CADA to verify what they organization was in need of plus networking and marketing skills to reach out to the community about the cause.
Through speaking with CADA, Cece learned they were in need of gloves and boots. Then Cece began to look through Target’s website to set up the registry full of women and kids’ boots and gloves.
“We wanted to find waterproof gloves and waterproof boots because we knew that those will definitely be warm,” Cece said. “And that kids could go outside in them.”
The collection process also helped Cece learn a little bit more about the experiences others go through, she said.
The project was something Natalie knew would captivate her daughter, as Cece had always displayed genuine empathy for others.
“When she was in the second grade, her teacher approached me after school at pickup … And she said, I need to tell you what your daughter did today,” Natalie said, thinking of other things Cece might have done during school. But the teacher shared that Cece had stood up in front class to inform her classmates about polar bears and warned them that their habitats were being destroyed.
“And she just went on and had this complete presentation on the importance of saving the North Pole and the glaciers and preventing global warming,” Natalie said. “She’s one of the most empathetic people I’ve ever encountered in my life.”
And because the curriculum had been delayed for up to three weeks, Natalie knew this would not only keep Cece busy but also give her a sense of purpose, Natalie said. It began with research to find what local organizations needed the help most — she found the CADA House, to help moms and their children.
“I knew how hard my mom was working and then I thought of all these moms that were working really hard for their kids and children,” Cece said. “They needed some respect, so I decided to give it to them.”
Just over a month since the collection started, the registry is dwindling down, and when it’s done, Cece might do another season-appropriate collection for spring and summer for the moms and children of CADA.
“There’s a saying, ‘A small change can make a big difference in the world,’” Cece said. “Don’t be underestimated by how small you are.”
Because after all, helping others feels good.
“It’s a nice feeling and it makes other people happy to know that someone cares about them,” Cece said.
