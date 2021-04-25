Ever since Tyler Kratzke was a kid, he was a good reader. The Gaylord native even began reading the Harry Potter series when he was just in kindergarten.
The world of endless possibilities through reading captivated the young aspiring writer, especially in comic books.
“I have always had a love for Marvel,” Kratzke said. And while he’d watch superhero movies or read about different worlds from various authors, Kratzke always thought to himself, “How would I make this different?” Especially if a movie, for example, was bad.
“That got my creative juices going,” he said.
At 8 years old, he made his very first comic that featured all of his friends.
“We all had powers, and I drew little stick figures,” he said. Though he admitted his art wasn’t the best, the foundation of becoming a comic book writer commenced.
Now, the 26-year-old debuted his first published comic book on April 1. The book, “Night Wraith,” is illustrated by Nicolas Torán and published by St. Paul’s Beaver Pond, the first comic book for the publishing company. The comic book is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
Before Kratzke released his first book, he began creating characters in 2016. He has 1,260 developed characters for a comprehensive series.
“I estimate on the outline that I have written, I could put out books for 30 years,” he said.
His characters in particular are inclusive to all.
“As much as I love Marvel and DC, they’re still products of their time,” he said. “The Avengers, they’re all Caucasian people, which is fine, and they’re mostly male.”
Those comics, written in the ‘60s, didn’t venture into much diversity. His characters include those who represent the LGBTQ+ community, diverse races, religions and people of all abilities.
“I want to make sure that every walk of life is represented,” he said. “Everyone can be a hero, and everyone can be a villain. What matters is your character rather than what you look like.”
All groups need to be represented, especially for younger readers, Kratzke said, because he looked up to superheroes in his comic books as role models.
“My dad left me at a young age, so I found all my teachings of being a man and a hero through comic books. I want to do that for others — to give them a guide like that.”
In May 2019, Kratzke began to write, and finished, “Night Wraith.” The comic book is set in the late 18th century and early 19th century on a Georgia plantation, focusing on the main character Roho Mandazzi, who’s subjected to slavery. In 1811, Roho turned 25 and an accident occurred in which his father kills a member of the plantation and the owner punishes and executes Roho’s father, James, in front of his family. Roho, along with his brother and love interest, run away, though unsuccessfully, and are executed.
From his grave, Roho hears a voice who grants him a second chance on earth. He acquires ghostly powers that are used to protect those who are oppressed. From 1811 and forward, Roho becomes a legend and receives the name “The Night Wraith” — a hero of the oppressed and a symbol of hope.
With the plot set in place, Kratzke made a call on the internet in search of an artist to bring his comic to life. Torán saw Kratzke’s vision on ZWOL.org, an online comic book forum, and it was a story he couldn’t pass up.
“Tyler’s the kind of writer every artist wants to work with: He’s got a universe of characters with stories he’s writing, but he’s always so keen to get other interpretations and influences,” Torán said via email. “I emailed him, he replied with a handful of characters and we started collaborating from there on.”
“I had a bunch of applicants send pictures for their artwork,” Kratzke said. “(Nicolas) won out, he especially impressed me.”
Torán, who lives in England, came prepared with all the research to win over the history buff. Torán researched the period and what slaves endured during that period.
“Majority of African American slaves during that time were from Ghana,” Kratzke said. Roho can be seen wearing a traditional Ghana robe. “He definitely needed to be my artist,” he said.
And Torán enjoyed working with Kratzke.
“There’s a great freedom you have to stretch your legs, artistically speaking,” Torán said. “He gives a pretty well-defined script, so everything you do is very closely following a plan he’s created, but otherwise you can essentially do what you think is best for each page.”
In contrast to other writers who gave the artist vaguer scripts with stricter demands, working with Kratzke was easy. Some things were redrawn through the process, but Torán describes it as “recooking a tasty dish.”
“I still have some issues with how I’ve drawn it and I’d more than happily redraw it all again (maybe for a future edition),” Torán said. “It’s that much fun to work on Tyler’s script.”
“Night Wraith” delves into topics that would suit preteens and teens. Future comics, however, will include subject matter for children up to adults. Readers will recognize the characters in each comic book — child or adult — as the universe progresses.
The writer and artist continue to work together, with the second comic book now finished. There’s no official release date, as Kratzke looks for funding to publish. The duo is also working on the third issue.
Torán suggests “watch this space.”
“Tyler has many more stories in store,” Torán said. “I’m genuinely excited to see in which directions he takes the whole project and how people will receive it.”
