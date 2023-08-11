It’s entirely possible that there was a — now passed — golden era for live music in Mankato. Beer was cheap, weed was (largely) recreational potency, technology was less obtrusive, venues were plentiful, and musicians were equally amicable and ambitious.
The Dust Bowl Blues Band was an undeniable pillar of that time and place. The group is remembered fondly and unquestionably revered, as evidenced by the word-of-mouth anticipation surrounding longtime members Don Scott and Kit Kildahl reuniting Friday at the St. Peter Legion.
The Free Press spoke separately to Scott and Kildahl about the band’s history, their histories, and the upcoming reunion.
“I’d been living in my car for months looking for work playing music,” Kildahl says. “I’d never been to Mankato but I knew it was a college town, so I decided to stop. It was a really happening music scene so I ended up staying.”
“What’s remarkable,” Kildahl continues, “I hadn’t been here in my whole life ‘til I moved here. I’d been in Colorado. I come to this town and I was here three days and heard three fabulous bands. I heard one of the original City Mouse bands at an old bar called The Rathskeller. The next band was called Ace of Straights and Shuffles from the Twin Cities. And the third night was a band called Good Thunder who was just awesome. I thought, there aren’t three bands this good in Denver. And here I am in a town of 30,000 people. What’s going on?”
Kildahl was hanging around The Media House, a recording studio and booking agency, looking for work as a single act when Don Scott came in with his band hoping to record a demo, though they were short a harp player and guitar player.
“I said I play harp and guitar,” Kildahl recalls. “So I recorded their demo with them and was in the band. That was 1974.”
The band Kildahl joined that day eventually became The Dust Bowl Blues Band. Kildahl and Scott were members throughout, along with a consistent bass player, while the rest of the personnel changed regularly.
The group eventually dissolved and the two decided to play as a duo. They played regularly, regionally, including The Artists’ Quarter in Minneapolis, which Kildahl referred to as their “favorite hang.”
As Kildahl tells it, he began writing more songs and wanted to branch out, so he joined up with another band for some years. But around 1986, the two reformed The Dust Bowl Blues Band and launched another run with them for a decade or so, until the two had a falling out.
The particulars of the falling out vary so widely between both performers and contemporary audience members throughout the community that printing any one or any number of them would mar the obvious prevailing sentiment: The particulars are irrelevant.
“Things happen,” Kildahl summarizes. “I ran into (Scott) at Maxine (Griffin’s) birthday party. We ended up having a chat and it’s all good. It’s good to not be so irritated with each other.”
Speaking about the reunion, Kildahl is equally matter of fact, “He said he was playing in St. Peter and wondered if I’d join him. I thought about it, you know, we’re old — what the hell!”
Scott, who spends a significant amount of time on the road traveling these days, did his interview while he was driving from West Virginia to Cincinnati. There are, as you would expect, overlaps in the stories between the two men.
Scott fondly remembers all the venues and their owners in the Mankato area — The Burgundy House, The Square Deal, and The Wine Cafe, all of which he and Kildahl played regularly. And he remembered seeing greats such as Mose Allison and Eddie “Cleanhead” Vinson at The Artists’ Quarter.
From The Artists’ Quarter Scott remembers getting booked into Minneapolis’ most prestigious club of the day, Williams Pub, where he said he and Kildahl had to be on their best behavior.
“We got done with the gig,” Scott recalls, “And as we’re packing up, I see this bartender behind the bar — he jumps onto the bar and this big rat jumped on the bar after him. The biggest rat I’ve ever seen in my life! So much for the most prestigious club in Minneapolis.”
As Scott tells it, Kildahl joined that other band and was with them until around 1984, when Scott moved from Mankato to his hometown of Chatfield. At which point they started playing together again and kept up through the ‘90s.
They performed as a trio for a while, even after Scott started leaving for the winters following his divorce in 1995. The bass player left to play with Live Bait in the Cities, which left the two of them playing as a duo.
Speaking to Scott about how the reunion came about, he is matter of fact.
“We had a falling out,” Scott admits. “I don’t know if you want to put that in there. But I contacted him and asked if he wanted to do it.”
In the meanwhile Scott has played internationally with his wife, percussionist Rosanne Licciardi, both of whom return every summer to play around Minnesota.
Kildahl has bounced around groups between the Mankato area and the Twin Cities, including playing with the Minnesota Barking Ducks.
And in terms of what to expect, Scott chuckled: “Well I mean, all three of us have been at it 50 years. He’s gonna do some songs, and I’m gonna do some songs, and we’ll probably do some that we used to do together. (The audience can) expect to have a good time, that’s what I plan on doing!”
The show will feature Licciardi, Scott and Kildahl, not to mention the inarguable, clear and present, living and breathing, strumming and picking, singing and playing, resurrected spirit of Mankato’s live music heyday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.