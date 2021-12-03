Lots of theater people have been telling Jim Hatleli he needs to be more “gruff” lately.
That doesn’t come easily for the easygoing man who taught in elementary schools for 38 years before retiring a couple of years ago. But because he recently took on the role of Fagin, the leader of a band of young pickpockets in the Merely Players production of “Oliver,” and now Ebenezer Scrooge in “Scrooge” at Mankato Playhouse, that direction comes with the territory.
As a teacher, he preferred to be gentle, kind and understanding instead of “gruff,” he said.
“But Scrooge doesn’t do that. He doesn’t think about where (other people) are coming from. It’s all about him and the almighty dollar,” Hatleli said. “That’s not reflective of my teaching at all.”
But Hatleli’s kinder, gentler approach fits what director David Holmes has in mind for “Scrooge: The Musical,” a show he was a part of 23 years ago in California. This adaptation was created and written by a friend, Roger Hoopman, who for 42 years has also portrayed the main character. This is the first time his version will be seen outside of California and with someone other than Hoopman as the miserly lead.
“It’s very upbeat, so that’s where I’m going with it,” Holmes said. “It’s a family show and it’s Christmastime, so it needs to be a little more upbeat.”
In fact, he gets his directorial inspiration from one of his favorite movies, “Scrooged,” which stars Bill Murray and takes a comical approach to the ghosts that visit Scrooge on Christmas Eve.
The story of “Scrooge,” opening today and playing three weekends at the downtown playhouse, will be the Charles Dickens tale so many are familiar with, Holmes and Hatleli said. Names and story events come from Dickens; many of the songs, however, will be new to the ear.
Holmes has added familiar carols such as “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” and “Hark the Herald Angels Sing” for carolers in the 15-person cast. Other songs, such as Scrooge’s first song, “Ignorant Fools,” are of Hoopman’s creation.
“Scrooge” was originally on the Playhouse’s schedule for last year but was canceled due to the pandemic. Instead of bringing back the previous cast, Holmes opted to hold auditions again.
His original Scrooge, Chuck Kind, has retired and moved to South Carolina. Hatleli had been asked to portray Scrooge for the third weekend when Kind was unavailable.
One actor who is back in many of his previous roles is Patrick Leigh, 21, who has since been “Asher,” one of the brothers in “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at Mankato Playhouse. Leigh plays Scrooge’s former business partner, Jacob Marley, Scrooge’s old master, Fezziwig, and the Ghost of Christmas Present. His original roles of Bob Cratchit and Old Joe will be played by castmate Derek Helget.
“I’ve always loved character acting in general,” said Leigh, who works in the small animal department at Pet Expo as well as doing reptile outreach and educational shows.
“It’s a wide range of acting from Marley to Fezziwig to the Ghost of Christmas Present. Marley actually has some of my favorite lines and monologues from the book, many of which are in our production.”
Like so many in southern Minnesota, Leigh’s first experience with “A Christmas Carol” came at the Guthrie Theatre when he was about 4 years old.
“I remember mostly being terrified of the Ghost of Christmas Past as he walked down the aisle right next to me,” he said. He was drawn back to the story in seventh grade when his English teacher read the original Dickens tale to the class.
“I immediately fell in love with it as a theatrical source material. I’ve watched most versions of the story and love them all,” he said.
Last year’s cast was a pandemic-reduced eight while this year’s is 15, giving Holmes the opportunity to do more, he said. This comes after a 28-member cast for “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” This cast ranges in age from 9 to 86.
Holmes received various musical tracks from Hoopman that will be used to accompany the production. Hatleli said that while he quickly memorized Scrooge’s main lines, working with breaks in the song where dialogue takes place has been challenging without an orchestra to adjust for timing.
Julie Johnson-Fahrforth, from the nearby Blue Boat gallery and café, and some local artists have been engaged to create scenic flats that when opened in various ways reveal the different locations. This is the first time such a scenic design has been used at Mankato Playhouse. It’s also the first time the musical theater has varied from its traditional Broadway show choice.
The number of audience seats has been increased to 137, Holmes said, and people can choose if they want to be masked for the experience.
Mankato Playhouse comes off a sold-out run of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” but has seen numbers for their optional catered meal from Absolute Catering drop for this show. Still, the run of “Scrooge” is nearly sold out.
One thing that hasn’t dropped is Holmes’ confidence in his lead actor: “Jim’s very versatile. He’s not going to be a hated Scrooge … ”
