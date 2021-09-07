This is the first year that I can’t wait for plants to frost!
Worst garden/landscaping year ever. I am sure I am not alone in this thinking. I am not waiting for the frost to start cutting back; it is happening today! For me, this is a two or three-week process — lots to cut and haul off.
By the time I get the worst of the worst cut back, the best of the worst will be ready too and probably frosted back by then. A few things look great, such as sedums and bittersweet vines.
Fall cleanup can be joyous, looking out and seeing it all cut down and cleaned off versus a weedy dried-up mess. Yes, my gardens are a mess this year.
Flower beds can be trickier for new gardeners. Before you start ripping through the garden, be sure you know which plants are annuals and which are perennials.
This seems to be a hard term for a lot of people. I often hear people ask, "You mean the plants that come back every year?" Think perennial — permanent. Even though many are not entirely permanent, it’s a helpful way to remember.
Examples of annuals would be zinnia, cosmos, celosia, impatiens etc. Most of the flower garden plants do not carry disease and insect issues to the degree that veggie plants do. After hard frost, cut back the herbaceous perennials to just above the crown. Examples would be daylilies, hostas, heliopsis etc.
Some perennials are left in the garden for fall and winter interest like sedums, grasses and echinaceas. In the spring, some perennials come back very late so I always cut them back high, leaving plenty of the stems in place for a visual marker in the spring so I don’t accidentally plant something else over them. Examples would be asclepias and baptisia.
Garden cleanup can be done in the spring or fall. For me, fall is best when time permits. I would much rather work in fresh debris than slimy rotted plant material in the spring. And the best reason – I am soooo happy in the spring when I did all that work the fall before!
One of the most important steps for a great season next year: Pull up and remove your diseased, insect-infested plants. Don’t be in denial; it’s there!
Soaking wet
After this year’s drought, you may want to consider soaker hoses in the garden/vegetable beds for next year.
Overhead watering with sprinklers is the most wasteful way to water your plants. Watering by hand with a garden hose is the best if you have the time. Not all plants need equal amounts and you are watering only where it is needed, unlike overhead that waters everything, pathways, sidewalks etc.
When watering by hand, you should hopefully recognize any plants' problems or disease issues early on. Despite my watering efforts, two of my three birch trees planted last fall appear to be dead. Located about 200 feet apart in my yard, they both appeared dead two days after yet another good soaking with the garden hose.
Trees and shrubs under stress can go into dormancy earlier than usual when growing conditions are not favorable. Hasn’t that been the entire season?
The true test will be in the spring, to see if they come back. Because even the auxiliary buds are dried up, I am not hopeful.
Even soaking a random tree may not help much in drought conditions. When you look at the surrounding trees, shrubs, turf and other plants in a 100-foot radius around the plant you are watering, the water likely wicks away before the intended tree has a chance to use it.
What is the solution? Watering more frequently, applying to a wider area around the plant and using a thick layer of mulch to reduce evaporation. There is that issue again: knowing what to do but not getting it done! If these two trees are dead, I am not replacing them as they were located in outlying areas and obviously not the best spot. We can always look forward to next year. It has to be better than this one!
Visit us at the Mankato Farmers' Market! We are located at the Best Buy parking lot on Adams Street. Stop by and get local sweet corn, melons, tomatoes, honey, soaps, textiles, baked goods, crafts, woodworking, pies, hot coffee, cheeses, local raised meats and eggs. The Market is open 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, and 3:30-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. You can follow my Facebook business page @Market Bakery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.