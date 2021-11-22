Are raised beds on your project list for next year?
Raised beds can add a neat, formal appearance to any yard. Beds need to be in balance with the area of the yard you are placing them in.
Start by laying out garden hoses or random boards in shapes to represent your ideas. Leave them for a couple of days and relook at your shapes/sizes before you start. For vegetable beds, placement should be in full sun, which usually means free standing (not up against a building).
The size of the beds differs depending on the height. If the beds are lower and you can step into them, then width is not an issue. With taller beds, you need to be able to comfortably reach in halfway. I have had many myself over the years made from a variety of materials: railroad ties, 2x10 treated boards, concrete block, stone, used tires etc. Ten points for appearance, two points for long-term success. Although the stacked car tires weren’t attractive, they were technically a "raised bed."
Which building material should you use? Beds made out of boards need to have cross pieces in the interior. Even then, they'll eventually warp. Wood that gets wet and sits on the ground year after year will twist and warp, so that might not be the best long-term choice. Beds made using large stones can require a lot of heavy lifting to get them home and then into place, but they're very durable.
Because rocks do not fit together tightly due to their random shapes, they will need to be lined on the insides, to keep the soil from running out. I find plastic edging secured on the inside of the bed will not be noticeable and will do the trick. Large metal cattle-type water tanks are hitting the stage as raised beds. The metal will be more trendy-looking, so decide if you will still love it in 10 years. Wood or stone beds would be more neutral.
Before you begin to fill the raised bed, lay a couple of layers of flattened cardboard in the bottom if this was an area that had weeds. If you are using plastic, even with numerous holes punched in, it will not drain as it should. For very large beds, you may need to have soil trucked in, otherwise purchase bags from the stores. Your mixture should be a blend of heavier bagged garden soil, medium-weight potting soil, and some lightweight materials such as vermiculite or peat. These should be mixed together with a shovel, lightly watered and allowed to settle a few days before planting.
You could also mix in a slow-release fertilizer at this time. My long-term success with workable soil in raised beds has not been good. The first year it is great, fluffy soft soil, the weeds nearly jump out on their own. Year two, compaction has started; it still is workable but you are wondering what happened to the fluffiness. Year three, you break a tine on the tiller trying to get through your concrete soil mass. Compaction, my friends.
You can accomplish a finished look like a raised bed using edging and paver materials, like I do. No need to create an actual raised bed, simply install edging pavers to create division and help with mowing lines or pathways. There has not been a plastic edging invented that will actually stay in place over a year or two — yes, even the kind with six-inch spikes shifts with regularity. If you can afford it, avoid the plastic hassle and use hard materials like stone, brick or pavers. Yes, even some of those may need re-setting over time, but much better value than messing with plastic over and over again.
Since you created beds to neaten up your area, you now need to keep those edges mowed or weed whipped. You can always spray a narrow band of grass killer along the edge to help. The final and most important consideration is this: Have you gardened before? Raised beds are somewhat permanent, and a lot of work to install. New gardeners, before you take that leap, first try container gardening first or a small in-ground garden. Be sure you love it before investing your TME (time, money & effort).
Winter dates for the Mankato Farmer’s Market at Drummer’s Garden Center are: Dec. 18, Jan. 8 and 22, Feb. 5 and 19. All dates are 10 a.m. – noon.
