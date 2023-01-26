Come Sunday, you’ll have the chance to both celebrate the Lunar New Year and listen to some of the finest — and rarest musicians — in the region.
The Mankato-based ProMusica Minnesota, a group that produces concerts by esteemed classical musicians, will hold an event Sunday at Martin Luther College in New Ulm called The Lunar New Year.
The event features musicians Gao Hong (pipa), Rui Du (violin), Richard Belcher (cello), Bethel Balge (piano), ZhengGang Xie (jing hu) and Mei Hu (yu qin). Selections will include traditional Chinese songs, with musicians telling the stories behind the songs.
Gao Hong has become a bit of a celebrity, said Balge, who is also the executive director of the Mankato Symphony Orchestra.
Hong’s resume lists an extensive collection of awards, honors, residencies and accomplishments, the most peculiar of which may be the time she played the national anthem for a Minnesota Timberwolves game on the pipa.
The pipa is a traditional Chinese instrument that looks like a teardrop-shaped guitar and has been played for more than 2,000 years in China.
It has not, however, been played much in the U.S., a fact Hong uses to educate people on traditional Chinese music and storytelling — especially during a special time like the Chinese New Year, or Lunar New Year.
“At Chinese New Year we always celebrate,” Hong said. “And I love to collaborate with people because this way I can expand my audience, especially to people who’ve never heard it.”
Hong says she’ll spend part of her performance talking about the pipa and explaining its special place in Chinese culture. During performances, Hong said she likes to demonstrate the instrument’s range.
“I can make it sound like a horse riding, I can make it sound like a Chinese gong or like wild geese,” she said. “I can even imitate people talking in Chinese language or laughing. It is just unbelievable.”
Rui Du, who also hails from China, started playing violin at age 6. At a young age his potential and talent earned him a place in a prestigious music school, and he’s never looked back. Today is the assistant concertmaster for the Minnesota Orchestra.
Like Hong, he said Chinese New Year was special for his family growing up.
“Our family would gather a big meal or make dumplings,” Du said. “We’d make new year’s wishes and those kinds of things. And then maybe have some fireworks.”
Du said one of the songs they’ll play is called “Butterfly Lovers,” which he says is very famous is China.
“This piece has a most romantic story,” he said. “ I’m going to talk about this piece. That way, I think, it will be easier for the audience to follow along with us. It has a lot of things in common with the love story of Romeo and Juliet.”
Balge said she came up with the idea for the Lunar New Year concert after watching Du and Hong perform a similar show for the Minnesota Orchestra.
After seeing that show, she struck up a friendship with Du, and the planning fell into place.
“I just met Hong a couple of weeks ago when we started rehearsing,” Balge said, “but I have come to realize she’s quite the celebrity.”
There’s a video out there of her playing her national anthem on her pipa at a Timberwolves game. She’s also performed with Minneapolis-based rapper and poet Dessa and was interviewed by Cathy Wurzer this week on Minnesota Public Radio.
“And the instrument, itself, is really super fascinating,” Balge said. “You can make many different sounds and imitate things in nature or, you know, like a human walking in a forest or the sound of water.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.