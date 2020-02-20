■ "Dixon's Girl"

There was a snow storm in Jackson

When you and I met

At a club called St. Sebastian's

But the sign said something different

I remember thinkin'

That I didn't have a shot at Mississippi-Television told us

Which roads they were closing...

There goes a rap show

Everybody knew you

As the wife of a famous man

Everybody who knew said

There goes Dixon's girl again

Even the walls all lean closer

When she plays the piano real slow.

■ "Warsaw"

You're a stone-cold killer, you say

But you're looking like a part-time criminal

Waive the charade

Man, you lay it on thick

It's a dive bar, save the game

You drink and you sit

Easy to please

But hard to impress

I'm in a mood, new shoes, and a bulletproof dress

Sugar on the rim and a shot of mescal

Man, its murder in the morning

But its good for morale

■ "Fire Drills"

I've been Wendy

Living with the Lost Boys

Youth spent as a deckhand on the convoy

Moved every night to prove we were something

Got confused if it was from or to that we were running

I've seen Gibraltar

I've seen the Taj Mahal

Soweto, Hagia Sophia

Chefchaouen paints their walls blue

I've played to full rooms

I've played the fool too

Burning through the bottoms of a pair of new boots

Cut my hair, tape my tits down

A woman on her own must be from out of town

Funny, you don't know the concessions that you're making until you catalog em

And by then they're many and you're battle-hardened

Heat makes liquid of the asphalt

Keepsakes and parking tickets on the dashboard

I'm here to file my report as the vixen of the wolf pack;

Tell Patient Zero, he can have his rib back

