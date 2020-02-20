■ "Dixon's Girl"
There was a snow storm in Jackson
When you and I met
At a club called St. Sebastian's
But the sign said something different
I remember thinkin'
That I didn't have a shot at Mississippi-Television told us
Which roads they were closing...
There goes a rap show
Everybody knew you
As the wife of a famous man
Everybody who knew said
There goes Dixon's girl again
Even the walls all lean closer
When she plays the piano real slow.
■ "Warsaw"
You're a stone-cold killer, you say
But you're looking like a part-time criminal
Waive the charade
Man, you lay it on thick
It's a dive bar, save the game
You drink and you sit
Easy to please
But hard to impress
I'm in a mood, new shoes, and a bulletproof dress
Sugar on the rim and a shot of mescal
Man, its murder in the morning
But its good for morale
■ "Fire Drills"
I've been Wendy
Living with the Lost Boys
Youth spent as a deckhand on the convoy
Moved every night to prove we were something
Got confused if it was from or to that we were running
I've seen Gibraltar
I've seen the Taj Mahal
Soweto, Hagia Sophia
Chefchaouen paints their walls blue
I've played to full rooms
I've played the fool too
Burning through the bottoms of a pair of new boots
Cut my hair, tape my tits down
A woman on her own must be from out of town
Funny, you don't know the concessions that you're making until you catalog em
And by then they're many and you're battle-hardened
Heat makes liquid of the asphalt
Keepsakes and parking tickets on the dashboard
I'm here to file my report as the vixen of the wolf pack;
Tell Patient Zero, he can have his rib back
