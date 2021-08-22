A few years ago, one morning I turned on the television before putting on my glasses. The TV was tuned to Turner Classic Movies and my nearsighted eyes told me I was looking at some kind of airplane battle scene.
“Those actors sure look funny,” I thought before finding my glasses and bringing the world into focus.
There was a reason the actors looked funny. It turned out they weren’t people but dolls. The movie was “Thunderbirds Are Go,” a 1966 British movie that used dolls, or maybe puppets, instead of people, which was a huge relief since I’d hate to think of any human beings looking the way those puppets did.
Something similar happened the other day when I flicked on the television and saw a commercial for people working out in front of a full-length mirror where it appeared there was a miniature person inside the mirror yelling at them.
“You can do this!” “Feel it!” “You’ve got this!” the tiny mirror person barked as she exercised, too.
We’ve all seen a movie or had a nightmare about looking in the mirror and seeing someone other than yourself looking back. Those are usually horror movies, which is understandable because the thought of having another person living inside your mirror isn’t exactly the stuff of fairy tales (other than the Wicked Witch’s mirror in “Snow White”). But I’d never seen a mirror with an actual person inside of it while I was awake.
Intrigued as well as a little horrified, I looked up the product. It’s a real thing and its website says the magical mirror customizes workouts to you. If you’re into weightlifting, you will be matched up with a trainer who will get those biceps bulging. If dancing is you’re thing, you’re in luck. Yoga? Uh-huh. Boxing? That, too.
I’m guessing the little person in the mirror has the skinny on you, the exerciser, and will help you reach your fitness goals almost like he or she was in the room with you. Which I guess he or she sort of is.
I can see the appeal. No more driving to the gym in bad weather. No more being embarrassed when you can’t keep up with the rest of the class. No more worrying about having appropriate attire or being the oldest/most out of shape/slowest in the class.
All of this doesn’t come cheap. The product itself costs about $1,500, plus there is an installation fee. On top of that there’s a monthly fee for all those exercise classes.
I’m guessing the talking mirror gained popularity during the pandemic when gyms weren’t an option but eating everything in the kitchen was. Toss in Uber Eats and being able to order any high-calorie meal you want — with fries —day or night, and it’s evident a major problem was in the offing. As the old saying goes, if you want to dance, sooner or later you’re going to have to pay the band. And the Uber driver.
I like the idea of having individualized workouts in the comfort of your own living room, but I’ve got to say that miniaturized instructor freaks me out a bit. I would be afraid he or she might deviate from telling me to do knee bends and veer into some darker universe and start ordering me to rob banks or mouth off to my boss.
Suppose the trainer got tired of training and demanded to be let out of the mirror so he or she could live a normal life? In my house?
Or worse, they might start making rude comments about my form, 1-pound weights and shabby workout clothes before suggesting I give it up as I’m clearly never going to turn back the hands of time. They’re probably also able to tell when the exerciser is slacking instead of sweating. I’m sure there are most likely monthly weigh-ins involved, all of which add up to: “I think I’ll save my $1,500 and stick with silent mirrors, thanks.”
Because when it comes to mirrors, silence really is golden. Other than the Wicked Witch’s mirror, of course.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer living in Mankato with her husband and two dogs. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
