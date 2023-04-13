By Michael Lagerquist
Special to The Free Press
As the costume designer for the next Bethany Lutheran College theater production, Emily Kimball feels as though she’s been painted into a corner. Pun intended.
“I love subtlety. I love little prints. I love very natural, very realistic kinds of things,” she said about costuming preferences. In “The Game of Love and Chance,” the production that opens Friday, however, a director’s choice makes that impossible.
But because Kimball is also directing, she has nobody to blame but herself.
For this show, “It’s not subtlety. It’s gotta be fuchsia. It’s chartreuse. It’s shinier fabrics. It’s just more saturation,” required for the costumes. And that’s because the decision that created this challenge was to have the set behind these costumes be black and white.
With her theater colleague Peter Bloedel on sabbatical this semester, Kimball said she feared the challenge would be insurmountable. Thanks to early planning and the creativity of a few student designers and assistants, her fears have been allayed.
The fact that “The Game of Love and Chance” is a French comedy by Pierre Marivaux that has opportunities aplenty to play around and experiment to match the storyline is helpful, Kimball said. And they’re taking full advantage.
Deception and misdirection play well against a monochromatic set that mixes two- and three-dimensional set pieces and decoration. Recent graduate Danica Dick is serving as her assistant director; senior student scenic designer Holly Harris and senior flower artisan/costume crafts designer Sophie Zawisza are using their work in the show as their college capstone projects.
The plot is simple but complicated, with a pair of nobles who are betrothed — but have not met — trading places with their servants as a precaution against disappointment. Neither of them know about the swap, of course, although the well-born Silvia’s father and brother do. She meets her intended, Dorante, who is also dressed as a servant.
The servants, Lisette and Harlequin, are drawn to each other but must overcome the pride and prejudice of their social class as each believes the other to be noble. Although the piece was written as a six-person cast, Kimball has added servants who move about the house, helping with the logistics of some scenes, many of which are short.
“I know this will be funny because I know what (Bloedel) and what our audience is going to find funny, mixed with the hearts and the sincerity of just a bunch of people falling in love and struggling with it,” she said.
Harris has been on board for a year, she said, though the timing was a bit unusual. When it was decided she would do the scenic design, she had no experience. Later when she took the scenic design class, one of her projects was for this show.
“I love the idea of it’s a game and there’s all sorts of illusion, stuff like that,” Harris said. “(The floor) is going to be like a chessboard-type floor because it’s a game.”
One of the servants spends the entire show bringing vases of flowers on set until the rooms are completely filled with them. Those flowers will be two-dimensional but placed in three-dimensional vases. And, keeping with the design, everything is white.
“Most of the paint on the walls is matte (finish), so it doesn’t have any sort of shine to it that the light will catch,” Harris said. “So, that will help sort of absorb it rather than push it back out to the audience.”
Faculty member Benji Inniger has the task of designing that light to help the colorful costumes pop off the back walls that Harris described as “coloring book pages,” white with black lines.
Zawisza is charged with creating the multitude of flowers that will populate the set. She said she is working with the engineering department to laser cut and mass produce the flowers. They will also be used for promotional pieces for the show.
“Right now, I’m trying to figure out how to put the advertisement stickers onto the flower,” she said March 31. “So, we can place them around the community so people can come and pick them up.”
The advertising component works with the arts administration degree Zawisza is pursuing. She is interning at the Carnegie Art Center, where she has worked with the white foam core material for descriptions that are placed next to artwork.
With the help of her assistant director, Dick, and the cast, Kimball has continued to unravel the layers of Marivaux’s interwoven script. This person knows Dorante is actually a nobleman, but this person doesn’t. How would that scene play out?
“We have some non-speaking roles that are just dancing in and out and just filling in because it’s an aristocratic house in Paris or a bigger city in France,” Kimball said of how she’s working to keep the action moving.
“They kind of come in and help give some humor or they’re bringing in some props, or there’s little moments between some of the actors to be flirting.”
Rehearsal schedules and the structure of the play made rehearsals challenging, she said, but once scenes were brought together, a flow developed.
“Finally, running things in order was OK. It was a great thing to finally do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.