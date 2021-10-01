Maker Fair Minnesota returns to the Nicollet County Fairgrounds in St. Peter for its ninth year after a hiatus in 2020 because of the pandemic.
“This year we have been cautious in our preparation for the event,” said Karen Dirkz, one of the three organizers of Maker Fair. “We have been attending other events that are taking place and kept our expectations in line with what we’ve seen so far.”
Dirkz, who handles advertising and promoting for the fair, said she hasn’t seen any craft fair-themed events held this year that are similar in scale to Maker Fair Minnesota.
“Maker Fair Minnesota has grown from a local craft fair in Garden City with 20 vendors and a few hundred customers to 175-plus handcrafted artisans and 4,000 to 5,000 customers,” she said. “By 2017, we had outgrown Garden City.”
Dirkz first started off as a vendor before becoming an organizer six years ago. Her husband, Scott, handles vendor registration and logistics. They also have another organizer handling social media.
“We have 12 categories of hand-crafted items with everything from homemade baked goods and face painting to very large hand-sculpted yard art and everything in between,” Dirkz said. “We’re pretty sure that our customers can find just about anything they’re looking for.”
Most vendors come from southern Minnesota and the metro area.
“We’ve had vendors from as far north as Brainerd and Duluth, as well as Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota,” Dirkz said. “Our best source for new vendors is our current vendors. Many of them do multiple events throughout the year and tell other vendors about us.”
Vendor Jess Zimmerman, owner of The Handcrafted Buffalo in St. Peter, has been a part of the Maker Fair Minnesota since 2017. She sells a mixture of home décor and accessories such as felt garland, greeting cards, felt flowers, felt crowns/headbands, and slingshots with felt ammo.
“I was first involved with Maker Fair Minnesota as a customer in 2016 when the event was located in Garden City,” Zimmerman said. “I had so much fun that I told myself I wanted to be a vendor once I opened up my shop. Sure enough, a year later, The Handcrafted Buffalo made its debut at Maker Fair Minnesota.”
The Handcrafted Buffalo initially started off as an Etsy e-commerce shop in 2017.
“It was, and still is, a creative outlet where I could channel my love of felt and wool into lovely finished pieces,” she said. “Soon after starting the business, my sister came on board to offer handcrafted paper products and help out at fairs and maker events. The business has grown to the point where we are now the No. 1 felt ball/felt shape garland shop in Minnesota.”
Zimmerman’s business is mostly online, with a presence in local stores such as Olita in St. Peter and Salvage Sisters in Mankato.
“Maker Fair is always an exception since it’s our favorite event, always well run and local to us,” she said.
Zimmerman looks forward to seeing other vendors, with whom she has developed friendships over the years, as well as the energetic environment and local community that come out to support the makers and crafters.
“Our felt garlands are always a big favorite of customers, especially our holiday ones,” she said. “Many customers are shopping for gifts so our wooden slingshots with felt ball ammo are popular for stocking stuffers. We actually sell thousands of them for the holiday months online, in our brick-and-mortars and at Maker Fair every year.”
The sales give her business a boost, which goes back into the community. Each holiday season, Zimmerman donates more than $8,000 to organizations that benefit animals such as a humane society or animal rescue.
“Whether you are able to come out to Maker Fair Minnesota or not, I would encourage everyone to keep small businesses and local shops in mind for the upcoming holiday season,” Zimmerman said.
