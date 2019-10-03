With last year’s event bringing in between 4,500 and 5,000 people, the organizers of Maker Fair Minnesota say they’ve got a good problem on their hands: They’re thinking the event is going to be even bigger this year and they need volunteers to help pull it off.
Maker Fair Minnesota needs help unloading vendors, giving customers directions, tending to the gates, finishing grounds maintenance, setting out vendor refreshments and more.
“We’ve had wonderful volunteers in the past,” said Karen Dirkx, an Maker Fair Minnesota team member and an organizer of the festival.
Each volunteer shift is about four hours long. This gives volunteers plenty of time to get their own shopping in. Perks of volunteering include: an MFMN T-shirt, coffee and donuts, lunch, snacks and more.
“They also get a vendor appreciation bag when they leave,” Dirkx said.
With more than 200 vendors offering handcrafted wares, Dirkx said, they will need plenty of volunteers this year.
“We couldn’t do it without them. Maker Fair couldn’t do it without volunteers,” said Keith Dorn of Dorn Designs, a vendor at the fair. “You become family. You get to know people.”
Shifts available include: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11; 7-11 a.m., 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Interested volunteers can visit makerfairmn.com and click on the volunteer tab to sign up or call Dirkx at 507-340-1721.
Maker Fair Minnesota started with just 20 vendors in its first year. Since then it has changed locations three times, outgrowing the original location and the Blue Earth County Fairgrounds. With this growth has come a lot of variety. Today the fair boasts four buildings, 90 outside vendors and about a dozen food vendors.
Food options include the usuals, such as mini donuts, cotton candy and kettle corn. They also Asian and Greek food vendors.
The fair currently has vendors from four states.
“There’s so many things. It’s mainly, obviously, a lot of holiday and seasonal Christmas gifts, (along with) kids clothing and toys, iron works, wood works and pottery,” Dirkx said.
Added Dorn, “I like to call it a miniature Black Friday in October. If you haven’t been there and you go you will find jewelry to painting to woodwork — there’s something for everybody.”
Dorn has been making his crafts for years and has been a vendor at the fair multiples times, as well. He handcrafts his work from scrap metal into animals, flowers, birds, flower pots and more.
Maker Fair Minnesota is known for its variety and has items of all sorts come in from all over the region.
Jess Zimmerman, whose vendor name is The Handcrafted Buffalo, sells everything from paper cards and banners to felt garlands and flower crowns.
“I sell at Maker Fair because it is local and there is something really awesome about doing events with local makers and artisans,” Zimmerman said.
Besides all of the vendor booths, there will also be other activities in store for kids and adults alike.
“At 9 a.m. we give out 50 adult goodie bags, and what’s in these goodie bags are donations from our vendors,” Dirkx said. “It’s just to entice people to come out to their booth.”
Fifty kids’ goodie bags will also be given out at 11 a.m. with items catering more toward children.
Kids activities include face painting, string art, cookie decorating, ceramic ornament painting and the Great Pumpkin Hunt, where children search for pumpkins hidden around the fairgrounds in order to win small prizes.
“The actual day of it, seeing all the people enjoying it, kids playing with our activities — I would say that’s the most fun part,” Dirkx said.
