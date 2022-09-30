Organizers of Maker Fair Minnesota in St. Peter hope the event, now in its 12th year, will be bigger than ever on Oct. 8.
Scott Dirkx, who organizes the fair with his wife, Karen, and daughter, Sarah, started the yearly gathering in 2012 with 20 vendors and a few hundred shoppers in Garden City. In 2017, they moved the event to the Nicollet County Fairgrounds.
“By the time we left Garden City, we were approximately 70 vendors and it was kind of hard to keep track of attendance because the parking was all over the place there,” he said.
Between 2017 and 2018, the event doubled in size. Currently, the event caps out at 200 vendors so as to not oversaturate product categories.
“Our concept is all-handcrafted artisans,” Dirkx said. “We require our artisans to be there selling their product. We like that because it promotes customer interaction with the maker.”
The main draw for customers is that they are able to talk with the artisans who make the products they are buying. The entire experience is firsthand. Vendors are able to show the pride of their workmanship, Dirkx added, because they are the ones making it.
The event also highlights the notion that artistry is a family affair handed down from generations, whether it is sewing, baking, leatherwork or crocheting. Dirkx often sees it among his vendors, where a mother and daughter or a set of sisters are selling side by side.
With plenty of merchandise from a dozen categories, Dirkx said typical attendance for the event is 4,000-5,000.
“These categories are broad; if somebody is able to make it, we probably have it there.”
While there are the usual vendors that sell bath and body products, children’s clothing, knitting, home decor, jewelry, and all the chocolate, cookies, jams, and salsas you can find at a local farmers’ market, there are also some items you wouldn’t think of finding, such as covers for fishing lures.
“This guy makes a cover for them that can be customized with your name and your specific pole,” Dirkx said. “You just don’t know how to shop for that, you just find it. That’s what Maker Fair does.”
The fair’s vendor turnover rate is also fairly low, he said, as the majority return each year due to repeat customers. Dirkx said his team also spends each spring and summer canvassing other events to vendors offering unique wares.
Keith Dorn, the owner of Dorn’s Designs, has been selling at the fair for the last seven or eight years. He describes his business as making “crap from scrap,” which can be translated into yard art from scrap metal. Whether it’s a dragonfly or walleye, an adornment of birds with flowers, or a deck of cards, he can make it.
He initially started his business by creating grill jack-o’-lantern faces due to his passion for Halloween. People took notice and started requesting other creations. A former maintenance worker, Dorn retired two years ago so he could focus on his design business full time.
With 3,500 followers on Facebook, Dorn said he sells his work in about a half-dozen shows a year.
“The biggest change is having so many more people that want and love it,” he said.
Despite his success, he said the process can be overwhelming as people go out of their way to shake his hand when they discover he is the artist of the products.
“It’s just so fun to go to these shows and interact with people and hear their stories,” Dorn said.
Dirkx said that while some people know what they want when they visit the Maker Fair, many come for what is new and unique.
“Any holiday or any season that you are looking for something, any decoration or home decor, you are going to find it there,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.