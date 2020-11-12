The kitchen is the heart of any house.
No, I didn’t get that from a corny dish towel, though I don’t doubt it’s out there somewhere. And even if it weren’t a corny dish towel with that saying yet, it should be. I’d buy 10.
The kitchen has always been the essence of any home, at least in any that I have ever been in.
My kitchen growing up has always been a place where, if you enter the kitchen, you must help. Otherwise, get out — you’re taking up space. It’d been the kitchen where Mom taught me how to make the perfect rice, a Mexican staple.
“First”, she said, “fry the rice in that cup.” She pointed at a worn out coffee mug that said it had a drawing of an older gentleman drinking coffee. I don’t really even know how that mug was acquired, much less how it survived so many trips moving houses over the last 20 years.
But the cup had been around for many conversations that’d take place in our kitchen — mostly work related, or about family issues, or simply retelling old stories from a time when I wasn’t even in the mind of my parents.
It’s the kitchen where I’d climb up the weathered olive-green laminate countertops to reach the obscenely out-of-reach cabinets that held baking supplies and tools. The same kitchen where I took my first, and last, cake commission for a baby shower. A two-tier cake with two dozen cupcakes, in a kitchen where space was limited and so were my tools. The profit I had made went straight back into replacing Mom’s mixer, which I'd broken in the process of making said cake. And it's the kitchen where I broke down because it genuinely was a lot of work for anyone, especially a 16-year-old who watched one too many “Ace of Cakes” on the Food Channel.
The best part of this kitchen, though, was when Dad taught me how to make food from his childhood. Not just any type of food but the best damned fried beans that anyone could ever make. “I learned this from my mom,” he said, pouring an ungodly amount of vegetable oil into the pan.
And when the weather’s nice, everyone gathers into the kitchen to help prep for the discada — a way to cook meats on a disc outside. Sometimes it’s ground beef and pork along with chorizo, sliced hot dogs and bacon. Other times it’s tripitas (tripe, and don’t knock it until you try it).
As a family of five grow into eight and then grow into even more — we’d all be in there cutting up onions and cilantro and tomatoes and meats. It’s no commercial kitchen where everyone's dancing around synchronized to make a Michelin-rated meal — we’re all bumping into another or laughing at another for rinsing lettuce in warm water.
Those moments made that kitchen alive — made the house come to life. Even at the times where we weren’t cooking or laughing, there’d be conversations where a cold beer slowly turns lukewarm after a two-hour conversation leaning up against the countertops. Or when it’d be time for another cup of coffee to top off the one that turned cold during a late-night venting session. There’d be healed hearts in that kitchen, as our feet became sore.
Now, as an adult with my own home and very own kitchen, I hope that this kitchen can also become the life of our home. It's almost in the center of our house where everyone needs to pass through to get to one room to the other, a heartbeat of its own.
This kitchen will make our house a home.
Diana Rojo-Garcia can be reached at drojogarcia@mankatofreepress.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.