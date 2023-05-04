It’s about healing. It’s about family. It’s about community.
And it couldn’t possibly be in a more appropriate location.
The inaugural run of a festival called Manifest will take place next Saturday and will include art vendors, silent auction, food trucks, kids’ activities, indigenous-centered classes and, of course, live music. Twin Cities-based indie rock back Bad Bad Hats are among the performers.
This family-friendly and healing-focused event will take place at the Blue Earth County Library and under Veterans Memorial Bridge — roughly the same spot where, 160 years ago, 38 Dakota men were hanged in what remains the largest mass execution in American history.
And while efforts to heal those wounds have certainly been ongoing, this event aims to embrace that spirit while creating an inclusive and welcoming atmosphere. All without alcohol.
“The healing aspect for me, as an indigenous person, is that we're coming together, we're making things accessible, we're bringing in people that look different, we're creating a safe space for people to come and have fun and learn,” said Sabrina Mercedes, one of the event’s organizers. “The significance of the history we have in this area is also important. Having the Lakota Made shop just up the road, the Day of the Dead was here this last year, the silos are right there. It’s a beautiful way to continue the healing and move forward together.”
The event’s official presenters are the Midwest Art Catalyst and the Mankato Revitalization Project. Those groups’ respective events — the Post Holiday Extravaganza and Indigenous Art Fair events — are being replaced by Manifest. Other sponsors include Lakota Made, 108 Alchemy and Mecca Tattoo.
Megan Hoogland, owner of Mecca Tattoo, said momentum for the event gathered quickly once they decided to do it. Volunteers enthusiastically agreed quickly to help, vendors expressed interest immediately, and one of the bands agreed to lowered compensation because they believed in the event’s organic nature and mission.
Laurie Carnahan said she jumped at the chance to help. She said she’s at a point in her life where she’s looking for some change.
“I’m getting more involved in the community,” she said. “Not just attending events, but really digging into them and offering whatever I can.”
When asked what prompted her to volunteer for this event, Carnahan looked around the people gathered — which included Hoogland, Mercedes and Kelly McBride from the Blue Earth County Library — and said, “These cool people, and this awesome library.”
McBride said the event’s timing is perfect for summer youth programming.
“Our summer reading program theme is ‘All together now.’ So it's like peace and love and community — those types of things,” she said. “So this event is the perfect kickoff to get people excited about summer.”
One thing the event will not have is alcohol.
"We do have some vendors who are sober and don't want to be triggered by having alcohol around, and it's a library policy not to have it either," Hoogland said. "And we're pretty ecstatic about that."
Hoogland added that, if attendees would like an adult beverage, several taverns are within walking distance of the event, including The Wine Cafe, which is across the street.
This event is meant to be the first of many Manifest events. The group is already making plans for next year.
