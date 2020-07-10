There are a little more than one hundred women ordained Roman Catholic priests.
Marty Meyer-Gad, author and Mankato resident, is one of them. (But, more on that later.)
Meyer-Gad was born in Pierz, Minn. and has been all around the world. She’s lived in Detroit, Israel and Chicago. It wasn’t until recently that she and her husband moved to Mankato. The pair wanted to be closer when their son had their first grandchild — that was four years ago.
“We’re now three miles away instead of 120 miles,” Meyer-Gad said.
In May, Meyer-Gad released her first book, “Of Priests and Porcupines,” since moving to Mankato.
The book took nearly four years to complete. Like all of her books, the novel started in November during the National Novel Writing Month (AKA NaNoWriMo.) During NaNoWriMo, writers and authors are challenged to write a novel with 50,000 words beginning Nov. 1 through the end of the month. Her first book took seven years to complete after the initial NaNoWriMo challenge.
“I had so much in it that I broke it into three books,” Meyer-Gad said.
“Of Priests and Porcupines” only took four years to complete.
All of Meyer-Gad’s books had featured a minor character — a woman ordained Roman Catholic priest.
“Of Priests and Porcupines,” however, prominently features Molly Winters, a woman who pursues her vocation to become a Roman Catholic priest. Meyer-Gad had realized that, while writing the book, Winters became a bigger part of the story.
The other character, Amanda Donato, is frazzled by the election of Donald Trump in 2016.
Though the election had been devastating for Donato, she hadn’t let that make her fall into her past addictions. Donato and Winters spend time around Lake Superior, a cathartic trip for both women.
Their lives had interwoven for years — facing challenges together — one post-rehab and the other with wanting to embrace priesthood.
Many of the topics in her book come from real-life experiences, living through the Second Vatican Council (a period in the Catholic Church from ‘62-65 which addressed “relations between the Catholic Church and the modern world”) — or ones that she witnessed happen to others.
Donato had been adopted, much like Meyer-Gad’s classmate who found she was also adopted.
“It shook her being,” Meyer-Gad said.
She hopes that those who adopted let their children know sooner that they were loved from the beginning of the adoption process. Her classmate’s struggle of not knowing until later in life that she had been adopted had stuck with Meyer-Gad
And through her experience of other women pursuing priesthood, she had noticed that many were brought down or not accepted. Some women were attacked physically and other women lose their jobs at the church.
For the character, Molly Winters, she goes through the ups and downs with the Catholic faith that she loved. Despite “embarrassing reports of priests’ sexual abuse,” and “ecclesial politics.”
The Roman Catholic Church does not recognize the women who have been ordained as priests and are in fact, ex-communicated from the Church. They’re not allowed to receive Eucharist — consecrated wine and bread, also known as the “blood” and “body” of Jesus Christ — during Mass. (You can also check out more information on the Roman Catholic Women Priests at romancatholicwomenpriests.org.)
She had finally become an ordained priest in 2010 in Chicago. Throughout her life, she had worked in various parishes and archdioeces in Chicago and Detroit. Much earlier in her life, at the age of 14, Meyer-Gad also left home to go to the convent before she left a few years later. (Check out her memoir on Amazon — or martymeyergad.com — to read more about her life and becoming an ordained minister.)
Meyer-gad hopes that the book expands the minds of readers on two things.
“One, if you adopt, let them know from day one that you loved them so much you adopted them,” she said. “And two, there is a possibility of Vatican II coming back.”
