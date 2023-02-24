One certainty about the Mankato Ballet Company’s upcoming production of “Coppélia”: Audiences won’t be bored.
“There is just a funny little love triangle,” said Eryn Michlitsch, Mankato Ballet Company’s artistic director. “They will be entertained the whole time. It’s a good way to introduce kids and community members to ballet.”
The Mankato Ballet Company will debut “Coppélia” March 4 at West High School. The repertoire production features a three-act version of the famous ballet.
The performance features the story of a lifelike doll mistaken for a real girl. The fiasco causes upheaval for an engaged couple when the groom falls smitten with the doll, which doesn’t have a name but is referred to as Coppélia after the toymaker, Doctor Coppélius.
With colorful and fun costumes, Michlitsch said the hour and 40-minute performance is a great starter show for guests new to the art of ballet.
The group originally performed “Coppélia” several years ago. Not only does the production allow them to feature dancers who have technical skills, but it also provides opportunities for younger members to perform without much difficulty.
The production includes 32 performers ages 12-18, along with guest artist Cyrus Brave Heart. The Mankato Ballet Company often contracts with other dancers from the Twin Cities area to act as guest performers. Michlitsch said Brave Heart has performed with them before as a guest artist and is from Mankato.
Brave Heart is performing the role of Franz, the groom-to-be who falls in love with the doll. Opposite Brave Heart is Alexa Rassbach, who is performing the lead role of Swanhilda. Rassbach, a senior at St. Peter High School, has been dancing with the Mankato Ballet Company for 14 years.
“I really like the ballet ‘Coppélia’ because it gives me more of an opportunity to act in a comedic performance that I usually don’t get when I do other classical ballets,” Rassbach said.
She said ballet allows her to express herself without talking. “Just the movement of ballet is so beautiful. In ballet, nothing is ever perfect, so there is something to always work toward for the future.”
Rassbach is one of three graduating seniors leaving the Mankato Ballet in May. She said she will miss the ballet community and its leaders.
“My first ballet teacher, Miss Eryn, has been there since I started ballet when I was 4,” Rassbach said. “She has always been there and has helped guide me and has really just given me a lot.”
She also praised her instructor, Ballet Master Riley Thomas Weber, for his support in helping her secure opportunities. After high school, Rassbach plans to major in ballet at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.
“They (Miss Eryn and Mr. Riley) are basically the reason I got into the college program and the reason why I love ballet,” she said.
Elodie DeVos, another senior dancer from St. Peter who is in her 13th year with the group, is performing the role of the Coppélia doll, as well as the Mazerka and Peasant lead roles.
“They are all quite different parts,” DeVos said. “The Coppélia doll is fun because it’s very different from a lot of the stuff I’ve done. It’s hard to keep a straight face, but it’s fun to branch out.”
DeVos also plans to study ballet in college but has yet to select a school.
“The biggest thing that has transferred over from ballet is the mental strength that it takes,” she said.
The third graduating senior, Lilyanna Le-Luong, who attends Mankato East High School, is one of the life-size dolls in the toy shop.
“My favorite thing about this production is that it’s a comedic ballet,” Le-Luong said. “I feel like there aren’t that many comedic ballets out there.”
Le-Luong joined Mankato Ballet when she started dancing six years ago. She used YouTube to teach herself basic skills to help her catch up with her peers.
“I gave myself a head start because of my passion for it,” said Le-Luong, who plans to be on the pre-physician assistant track and major in nutritional science in college.
Her passion follows through on the stage as a performer. She said guests will be entertained by the comedic parts of “Coppélia,” as it allows dancers to perform freely.
“Dancers have their own flair,” she added. “They can expect to enjoy the beauty and challenges of ballet as well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.