It’s been nearly a year and a half since the Mankato Ballet Company’s been on stage to perform. Bump that up to almost two years since all ages could be together to perform.
After much patience, a lot of Zoom rehearsals and even the move to the new studio up on the hill, the Mankato Ballet Company returns next weekend for its spring recital, “Sleeping Beauty.”
Collectively, the students, instructors and families are thrilled about the event.
“It has been a really long time since most of these kids have been on stage,” said artistic director Eryn Michlitsch.
Earlier this year the students performed “The Nutcracker,” but with COVID-19, the performance was filmed. Though fortunate to have had the opportunity to film the long-awaited annual ballet, the students crave to be back in front of a live audience.
“Sleeping Beauty” will also feature the full school of dancers in tap, jazz, modern and, of course, ballet.
“You get a little bit of everything,” Michlitsch said. “It’s fun music and different styles worked into the story and the plot.”
The real inspiring aspect for the company and its instructors and students was the motivation to keep going for the passion of dance through all the challenges the year posed.
Students and instructors since the beginning of the pandemic learned to adapt to the “new normal.” The school went virtual a week after a Sunday night performance last year. For students and instructors alike, they were trying to adapt as best as they could.
“I had moved from a house into a tiny studio apartment, so I was trying to figure out how to teach from my little tiny living room in Minneapolis,” said ballet master Riley Thomas Weber. “But I think we did the best we could.”
Though a challenge, it was comforting knowing everyone — students at MBC and everyone in the world — was in the same boat.
The same goes for seniors Sarah Terry and Elise Leonard.
“You had to maneuver around the furniture in your house, which gets a little tricky,” Leonard said. “My house is not as big as a studio, and you don’t have the mirror to see if you’re doing it right.”
And rehearsing alone could be a challenge, too.
“It was definitely hard to keep up with it because we’re not in the studio with everyone practicing with all the other dancers,” Terry said. “It was hard to do it by ourselves and keep our stamina up.”
Despite navigating the new normal and rehearsals during the year — at the studio, not in the studio, over Zoom — the whole company came together as a family for the passion for the art.
“(The students) got really close,” Weber said. “We tend to call ourselves the Mankato Ballet Company family because everyone here is part of the family.”
Over the pandemic, the company created a stronger bond.
“I don’t think there was a week they weren’t on Zoom calls with each other talking,” Weber said.
“They have all really come together, all the dancers and they’re really supportive of each other,” Michlitsch said. “And you can tell when they dance — they are all a great collection of kids that I’m proud of.”
Michlitsch also praises the staff and instructors. Being that constant cheerleader can be hard, she said.
“But they have,” she said. They continued teaching virtually or switching up their lesson plans and making sure classes didn’t get missed.
So when the students came back, they hadn’t missed a beat and it felt familiar, Leonard said.
“It felt like a relief (coming back), like ‘I’m not alone,’” Leonard said. “We never stopped being friends even though we couldn’t see each other. It was really nice and reassuring to see that everybody is still dancing with you.”
Though apart, the students felt connected through the power of dance.
“It’s what we love and that kept us together,” Terry said. “Our love of dance through all this.”
The spring recital is extra special — for families and dancers alike. For some students, it’ll be their very first performance. The enthusiasm that parents have watching and preparing for the first dance recital is exciting within itself, Michlitsch said.
“Some of (the dancers) are like 3 years old and I think they’re very cute and they’re so excited to get to perform for the first time,” Leonard said. “They might run off the stage or they might get lost, but ultimately it makes the show, I think, more entertaining.”
Plus, for the seniors, it’ll be extra special to perform in front of a live audience and with their friends for one last show, Terry said.
The show’s set to be performed at the St. Peter High School auditorium May 29-30. A lot of effort by the entire company took place to provide a safe, fun and family-friendly event. Plus, the costumes are something to be in awe of too. Lauren Shoemaker, costume designer, put many hours into creating colorful new tutus. Some of the costumes took 22 hours apiece to make.
“There’s a lot of time and work that goes into costumes,” Michlitsch said. “She’s pretty excited to show her arts of work up there.”
And after a turbulent and unprecedented time, the Mankato Ballet Company along with many other organizations are a true testament to the importance of the arts.
“The arts have a place in this world because we survived this,” Weber said. “We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t important to people and if it didn’t have a place in this society.”
