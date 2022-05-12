Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Mostly sunny. Becoming windy this afternoon. High 89F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Occasional thunderstorms, possibly severe. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.