In a banquet room at a Mankato golf course, the 25 women of the Thursday Reading Club — no more, usually no less — take tender bites of red velvet dessert and polite sips of warm coffee.
For 30 minutes, group members talk jovially among themselves about their lives, their husbands, their children. But make no mistake. This is no social club.
With coffee and desserts out of the way it’s time to talk business. And, most importantly, it’s time to talk about reading. That is, after all, what they’ve come here for. And it’s what they’ve been gathering for twice monthly since Sinclair Lewis walked the streets of Mankato in 1920.
You can’t ask to be a member here. You must be nominated. And you don't get in by being someone’s friend or knowing the right people.
“You have to be an avid reader,” longtime member Meridel Kellogg said.
It’s been 100 years since Lewis wrote his masterpiece “Main Street,” a book that helped win him the Nobel Prize in literature. He wrote that book right here in Mankato. At about the same time he was writing it — 100 years ago — a group of women gathered for the very first meeting of the Thursday Reading Club.
Yes. One-hundred years. While it’s members have changed, obviously, its mission and fervor have not. They meet every other Thursday, a time during which one of the bylaw-dictated 25 members delivers a report of a book she's read.
And on this day, the day to honor the club hitting the century mark, there could be no other book reviewed: Nancy Hamer will review Lewis’ “Main Street.” Seems appropriate.
“Main Street” tells the story of Carol Milford, a girl from the Twin Cities, who marries physician Will Kennicott. They move to Gopher Prairie, a town critics say was modeled after Lewis’ hometown of Sauk Centre. Milford spends her days trying to bring a bit of culture to the residents of Gopher Prairie, but fails often along the way.
Hamer’s review of “Main Street” deftly transitions into an oral history of the Thursday Reading Club.
“While Lewis was fictionalizing and satirizing Carol’s lack of success and disappointment,” Hamer tells the group, “in the real world, 20 or so Mankato women were quietly organizing Thursday Reading Club. In creating the club, the founders were making a remedy for the key problem that Carol identifies in ‘Main Street’: She was a woman with a working brain and no work.
“In organizing the Thursday Reading Club, our founders were successfully addressing the same themes as Lewis was raising in ‘Main Street': the need for self-education, the need to respect that others have worthwhile knowledge, and the need to come together as a community to learn from each other and to create culture.”
Hamer said the club was part of a wave of women’s study groups that launched and flourished from the time the Civil War ended on through the 1920s. That wave was related to the women’s suffrage movement.
Even from the very beginning, Hamer said, the club’s founders took the club seriously and expected all members to do the same.
According to the group’s constitution:
■ Membership is limited to 25 members.
■ Regular meetings are held alternate Thursdays, September-May, beginning at 1 p.m. (Why September-May? Kids are back in school. Why 1 p.m.? Husbands home for lunch had, by 1 p.m., headed back to work.)
■ If a member is unable to attend, she is to call the hostess. (These instances, according to Hamer’s thorough telling of the club’s history, were rare. Club leaders required all members to attend, and they strongly encouraged members to "never quit.")
■ If needed, the president may call a special meeting.
■ Officers are elected annually and there are six standing committees and an executive committee.
■ When vacancies occur, members nominate new members. Anyone receiving two-thirds of the votes on the first ballot is in.
■ Members pay annual dues of $5.
■ The constitution can be amended by majority vote. (There have only been five amendments to the Thursday Reading Club’s constitution.)
To say Hamer was prepared to present at Thursday Reading Club would be an understatement. But that’s the vibe here. They’re gathered here as lifelong learners. The book review, whether giving it or listening to it, is the point. Which is why this club isn’t open to just anyone.
“It’s the love of reading that’s important,” Hamer said.
When the club hit 75 years old, Hamer and her daughter, Lynne, interviewed many of the club members to see why they loved being a part of it and to document some of the things that made the club special.
Marcia Richards offered advice for book reviewers: “When you’re giving a review, it’s really nice if you can have eye contact with most of the people — only the worst part is when they go to sleep on you!”
Dorothy Lindsey recalled a coffee disaster: “I think my biggest memory was when I was president, we had President’s Day at my house. Marcia Mason was helping me, and I poured the coffee in the first cup and there was just hot water. I had so carefully measured the coffee and set it beside the pot but forgot to put it in the pot, and I just went into a panic. And Marcia said, ‘Well, do you have any instant?’ And so we mixed up instant coffee until it tasted right, and no one ever knew. I don’t think.”
And Karen McGregor said: “After you’re in a while you realize what a treasure it is, and you don’t just go to your little group of clique friends and get them in — it’s too precious for that. It is a treasure, but it’s a commitment. You want people who will commit to it and do their part.”
Finally, Nina Runck's comments from those 75th anniversary interviews summed the group’s ethos up nicely with this: “Two words come to mind for me. One is refinement and the other is dignity. And I think when you get with this group you really feel a sense of uniqueness. They’re just gentle women, and I think those skills show. It’s an opportunity maybe to use the skills because there’s time, and effort is put forth to create kind of a nice atmosphere to illustrate them.”
