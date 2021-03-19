MANKATO — The Mankato Bridal Show returns Sunday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
The biannual show had canceled its second bridal showcase, a one-stop-shop planning event for brides and grooms, due to COVID-19.
“We have had an amazing response this year,” said show organizer Katie Hayes.
Every year, the free bridal show requests guests to register. This year, Hayes said, they’ve had double the pre-registration than any other year.
The bridal show is split into two time slots between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The registration for the first half of the show has filled up.
“I think brides and grooms are excited to get out and plan,” Hayes said.
Registration is required. Day-of registration will be available. Attendees will be placed in day-of line at the event center and will be able to use a contactless form of registering via QR codes.
Many wedding celebrations were postponed during 2020 due to the pandemic and restrictions. But Hayes, from Parties & Weddings Plus, has seen a few bookings for weddings to come in the near future in 2022.
“I will say it’s a slow trickle but people are feeling more confident.”
The upcoming bridal show features 45 vendors to help couples plan out their special day — from bachelor party vendors, bakeries, catering, DJs, photographers, venues, apparel and more.
“We have a lot of different vendors than just your staple wedding vendors, too,” Hayes said. Some vendors include Montrose Kitchen, cookware; dry cleaning; gyms and banks. “If you’re going to go to a bridal show, this should be the one you hit — you get the most options and we have very motivated vendors, prepared for people to make decisions.”
Along with the vendors, live music will be performed by Penny Peaches throughout the whole event. The event also features trend zones with a display installation with florals and decor.
“I have two dress shops and two tuxedo places that are going to put some dresses on display and decorate those up, too.”
The show usually takes place in the Grand Hall of the event center. This year they’ll have two ballrooms, with plenty of distance between vendors and one entrance and exit to maintain a proper traffic flow.
The bridal show isn’t just an opportunity for couples to shop conveniently in one location, but also helps the event industry, Hayes said. After many events, including weddings, canceled in the past year, the bridal show helps connect wedding planners to vendors directly.
“I think everyone is excited. My vendors are so excited, they email me, ‘I can’t wait!,’” Hayes said. “You can’t make the same connection other than at a show. It’s important to visit with people and get a feeling for what they need and want — it’s a great networking platform for vendors, too.”
