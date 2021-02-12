It was the week before COVID-19 — the “normal” period for most.
The Mankato Children’s Chorus met on its regular scheduled rehearsal day — Monday — as it had for years. Christ the King Lutheran Church filled with students from first grade to seniors preparing for their spring concert.
But by Friday that week last year, as many other things, the Mankato Children’s Chorus had to shut down its rehearsals indefinitely due to the pandemic.
“We didn’t really get to say goodbye to everybody,” said Leah Ries, the MCC artistic director. “It just stopped, so that was hard on everybody.”
For nearly a year, MCC met weekly online with the directors rather than filling in the church with students and music. They’d play some games and do some warm-ups with the chorus — it gave the kids something to do while they remained away from one another and some new knowledge on technology.
However, beginning March 1, MCC’s high school group, Melodia, goes back to in-person rehearsals.
Virtual chorus
The Mankato Children’s Chorus first semester amid the pandemic threw in new challenges for everyone. They paid off with an online virtual chorus video.
MCC, instead of online rehearsals, met weekly online. For the first half of 10 weeks, MCC focused on recording audio only so the kids could get used to recording themselves, Ries said. The second half of the semester, they focused on recording with video.
There were small increments of rehearsal times via the video conferences; however the varying lag times were tough.
“It was a very strange way to rehearse,” Ries said.
Though the experience was different because students had been practicing on their own, the video released a month ago was worth the work. The video, in which they performed “Winter With You,” had second graders up to seniors singing together.
Unconventional meet-ups and rehearsing set aside, the 10 weeks provided everyone the opportunity to see each other on Monday nights as they’d been used to.
“They enjoyed sharing a little bit with each other,” Ries said. “It was fun to see them get to interact a bit across all those age groups — I think the kids enjoyed doing that.”
The challenge, of course, was not being surrounded in a room with other people singing — the essence of a choir. Rather the hard part was being in a room singing alone.
“I think that was a big challenge, but our kids faced it and they had to sing by themselves,” Ries said. “They had to put themselves out there without the comfort of other people singing around them, and our kids were amazing.”
One of the 21 students in the virtual choir experience video was second grader Violett Kolbinger. She began at MCC as a first grader, having experienced one “normal” year. Singing, however, is one of her favorite things to do, especially at MCC.
“I get to express my feelings (through singing) and see other people, and I really enjoy it because people like to help me sometimes and sometimes I get to help other people,” Kolbinger said.
Even though she hadn’t been able to be in person with friends singing, she enjoyed the experience online.
“I got to experience some new things, and I just really enjoyed it,” Kolbinger said.
And rehearsing from home wasn’t all that bad. “It was really fun!” she said. Singing with her mom, Collee Kolbinger, was a fun experience, too.
As any parent would, Collee missed having the traditional concert where kids got to dress up and show off what they learned that year. But the virtual one-song video was something she values.
“I have that little video of their voices from that winter song and get to keep it forever,” Collee said. “It’s a special memory that we have.”
The video was able to be put on by a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board and a grant from Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council, which helped pay for the production.
“A big part of that decision (to put on the video) was to give those kids a part in this online experience — to give them a goal, kind of like a concert is a goal,” Ries said. “I think this virtual choir gave them that goal… I have seen virtual choirs out of this pandemic time, and I think they were excited to be a part of one themselves.”
Back in person
Beginning March 1, MCC’s Melodia choir will be back in person directed by Robin Hughes.
Hughes came on to direct Melodia last fall. She retired after 34 years of teaching high school music in St. Peter and at Mankato East High School. It’s an exciting opportunity to direct Melodia, Hughes said.
“I loved going to school every day, and I was really excited to work with Leah, Jonathan and Kristin (directors at MCC) and still have the high school portion and to stay connected in that way.”
However, with the pandemic, Hughes hadn’t had the chance to meet her students face to face quite yet. She made videos at first introducing herself to the students, doing warm-ups and Q&A sessions to get to know the kids better. It was a challenge, Hughes said, but a challenge in which they all experienced together, especially in technology.
“I think (the students) learned quite a bit about technology, and so did we as directors,” Hughes said.
The final product, the virtual choir recording, proves the students’ dedication and hard-earned knowledge in the technology.
Alysen Pettis, high school senior and MCC veteran, said that even though the experience was different, the production turned out great. And her mom, Shelley Pettis, was grateful to have a the video during her daughter’s senior year.
“I give Mankato Children’s Chorus a lot of credit for the work they’re doing so that the kids could stay together and sing,” Shelley said.
Alysen, who has been in MCC since first grade, will be doing the in-person rehearsals come next month.
“I’m really excited to see some of my friends,” Alysen said. “It’s going to be great to go back and sing with so many people.”
Music has been a big part of Alysen’s life. “She always loved music, even when she was really little; she’d be singing more than she was talking,” Shelley said. The Mankato Children’s Chorus has had a big influence on Alysen’s life, from the directors and teachers to the music. Alysen is even considering studying music education in college.
And the excitement doesn’t end with Alysen or other students coming back to rehearse.
Hughes will be able to meet her students in person for the first time and, of course, with COVID safety protocols. Rehearsals will be 30 minutes with students wearing KN95 masks provided by MCC; all students will be safely distanced from one another. In between rehearsals, the space will be sanitized completely.
But for students and families who feel uncomfortable with in-person meetings, Hughes will still provide a weekly meeting with individual students.
MCC plans on performing in concert sometime in late April or early May outside.
“I’m excited about the anticipation and it’s a new beginning after a year of being apart,” Hughes said.
