By Leticia Gonzales
Special to The Free Press
Twenty-nine years ago, the Mankato Children’s Chorus launched with just 29 singers in grades 3-8. Today, the group numbers over a hundred and spans six different age groupings.
MCC’s annual spring concert — its biggest of the year — is Sunday at Gustavus Adolphus College’s Christ Chapel in St. Peter. It’s come a long way since those early days in 1994.
MCC was started by Marin Jacobson in 1994.
“She was teaching music in Mankato and felt like the kids didn’t get enough music,” said Julie Aune, who served as the group’s second artistic director for 13 years.
Aune, who has since retired, joined MCC in 1996. She auditioned for the job after her husband, a former choir director at Gustavus, saw an ad for the position.
“It’s hard to describe what it was like,” Aune said. “It was kind of everything that I learned and every job I had before that was preparing me for that.”
Before retiring, Aune taught elementary music, middle and high school choir as well as at Gustavus. When she started with MCC, the organization had just added a second choir, with the youth choir serving third through fifth graders, and the concert choir for sixth through eighth graders. A small high school ensemble was added in 1998, consisting of nine ninth-grade girls. Eventually, several boys became interested in the high school ensemble, and the choir expanded.
“It was a lot of work, but it was so fun,” Aune said. “It was so rewarding to watch those kids from third grade into 12th grade. You see their growth and it’s wonderful.”
That growth continued in 2000 when MCC added the training choir for first and second graders. Jeff Adams, a longtime supporter of MCC, enrolled his daughter Rose that same year. He served on the board of directors from 2004 to 2016.
“From an early age, her voice was special and she really liked to sing,” Adams said. “It was a really easy group to support and want to be active in supporting because I could see the kinds of things they did with students, both musically and in the community.”
Adams said MCC fills a void for students who don’t have access to school music programs. It’s also a place to build lifelong friendships.
“You are really making a difference for kids who like to sing,” he said.
Rose, who is now 29, participated in MCC through her senior year but continues to celebrate her love for music by singing with the Minnesota Valley Chorale and with her church choir. She and her dad continue to attend most MCC concerts and are also a part of the alumni and adult choirs.
Alysen Pettis, 20, participated in MCC from first through 12th grade. She was involved in her church choir before her cousin invited her to join MCC.
“Throughout my time at MCC, it was really a big part of my life and I made a lot of my close friends from MCC,” Pettis said. “It impacted my life. It guided me to what I want to be in my future career, which is also a choir director.”
Pettis is a sophomore at Bethany Lutheran College majoring in music with an emphasis on conducting and vocal performance. She performs in her college’s concert choir.
“As a singer, I feel like the more I was a part of MCC, it kind of grew my love for choral music and made it a part of who I was even more,” she shared.
Leah Ries, the chorus’ artistic director as well as director for the youth and concert choirs, has been with the organization for 24 years. She joined MCC in 2000 and founded the training and intermediate choirs.
“I have at one point or another directed all five choirs,” said Ries, who enrolled her daughter in the chorus when she was in third grade.
After 40 years of teaching music to kindergarten through fifth graders at Eagle Lake and Washington Elementary schools, Ries said she plans to retire in June but will continue working with MCC.
“I believe in its mission and the wonderful things it does for children,” Ries said. “It brings them together, it creates a great community, and gives them a lot of opportunity. I will continue to be a part of that for a while.”
There are about 100 children in MCC after coming back from the pandemic, which affected participation. MCC created an ambassador choir that consists of all ages. The group performs caroling during the holidays, sings the national anthem at various events, and performs at local assisted-living facilities.
Ries is just one of four directors. Robin Hughes, a retired high school director from Mankato, is a co-director of the Melodia Mixed Choir for high school students with Scott Hermanson, a St. Peter High School music teacher. Hermanson also directs the men’s high school choir. Kristin Baty directs the training and intermediate choirs, the youngest performers.
Baty, who joined MCC in the fall 2010, is also an elementary music specialist at Rosa Parks and Bridges elementary schools. She says teaching children to sing, while building community, is her number one role as a director.
“We put a big emphasis on creating friendship in a healthy way,” Baty said. “We focus on beginning singing voices — how their body affects their voice, how their speaking is part of their voice.”
Baty said MCC is often a child’s first exposure to singing and using their speaking voice.
“They get to hear their voice as a solo and as a group,” Baty said. “They have never been to a concert before so it’s a big experience to get dressed up and stand on stage — especially for younger singers — to do that.”
With just 50 minutes of rehearsal each week on Monday nights, Baty said she is impressed by the progress her students have made. For the spring concert, the training choir will be incorporating sign language, while the intermediate choir will be adding instruments for the first time with the use of rhythm sticks.
“A lot of our songs are about strength and moving forward, peace and perseverance,” Ries said of the spring concert. “Lead with Love.”
Performers will sing a mixture of music featuring art, folk and various languages, starting with the group’s youngest performers.
“They will see the progression of how we are working with and teaching the youngest choirs, all the way to the high school choirs, which do some pretty difficult music,” Ries said.
Warren Wernsing, a senior at Loyola Catholic School, will perform his last spring concert with MCC after participating in the group since first grade. He said the time spent with the chorus allowed him to delve deeper into not only the music itself but what it signifies.
“It’s a program that really wants to teach people how to sing and use their voice, read the music and understand what you are singing,” said Wernsing, who has also participated in state and national choirs as well as local musicals.
After graduation, he plans to attend Wheaton College in Illinois where he will pursue a double major in business and finance, while also studying vocal music at the school’s Conservatory of Music. He said looks forward to singing his favorite piece, “Omnia Sol,” which has become a tradition for the entire group to perform at the end of every concert.
“It’s a powerful piece that was written for the choir and it conveys a lot of emotions,” Wernsing said. “It has a beautiful Latin melody talking about parting ways and going on to a brighter future. It’s just a really good send-off song for seniors and a moving forward song for the younger singers to bring them into the next choir.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.