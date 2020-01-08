Chop Liver Craft Beer Festivals present its 8th annual Mankato Craft Beer Expo Saturday.
The expo celebrates craft beers and breweries to warm you up this weekend.
Like most years, the expo includes more than 40 craft breweries to explore from all over the country and many southern Minnesota breweries to expand your palate.
Here are a few breweries to consider when heading to the festival:
■ Ace Cider from Sebastopol, Calif, featuring a pineapple, pear and blood orange cider.
■ Two Hearted Ale from Bell’s Brewery from Kalamazoo, Mich.
■ Disgruntled Brewering from Perham, Minn., with beers such as Blueberry Cancakes, It’s Pecan, Not Pecan and Blueberry/Boysenberry sour.
■ Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Milton, Del., with a low calorie IPA, Slightly Mighty.
Other breweries include Fulton from Minneapolis, August Schell Brewing Co. from New Ulm, Goose Island from Chicago and Mankato Brewery and LocAle from Mankato.
If attending, please don’t drink and drive. Take any taxis available in the Mankato area, Uber and Lyft, or park your car overnight for free at the parking ramps attached to the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Food is available for purchase at the event from Pub 500, Natedogs and Tav on the Ave.
Tickets are still available through the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. General admission tickets are $45. Designated driver admission is $15 (may only drink water and soda samples from breweries.)
Oh, and if you're worried about missing the Vikings game, the event reportedly will have it on the big screen so you won't miss any of the action.
Go to mankatocraftbeerexpo.com for a full list of breweries and more information.
