Hey you ... yes, you! It’s time to submit photos for Mankato Magazine’s annual photo issue. We know you’ve got plenty.
Here are a few guidelines to submit your photography:
• Submit photos taken from the publication of the last photo issue — March 1, 2020, until this year’s deadline, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.
• Please only submit photographs via email with subject head “2021 Photo Issue” including the following details: photographer’s name, date of photo, location of photo, equipment used (Canon camera, iPhone, etc.).
• Submit all photos electronically in JPG format only in the highest resolution possible. Each year we disqualify photos simply because they weren’t submitted in a manner that allows us to publish them in the magazine.
• Limit submissions to images taken in southern Minnesota. We want to showcase the region we’re so proud of.
• Lastly, please limit five photos per person.
So, if you’ve got some great shots to share with the readers of Mankato Magazine, email them to Diana Rojo-Garcia at drojogarcia@mankatofreepress.com.
