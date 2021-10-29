A few weeks ago, when Jeff Bezos’ latest space mission rocketed toward the heavens, a little piece of Mankato “Sanity” went with it.
Tanner Peterson’s song “Sanity,” along with 400 other songs, literally soared into space aboard Bezos’ Blue Origin space rocket. You may have heard of this mission because of its high-profile passenger, William Shatner, a man whom many associate with fictional space travel.
This time, however, the space travel was real, and Peterson’s song — in MP3 form — went along for the ride.
This came about because Peterson is friends with another passenger on the flight, Australian businessman Chris Boshuizen, who happens to be a music enthusiast. We asked Peterson how he managed to get his song in space and how it felt to suddenly be interested space travel.
The Free Press: We understand you met Chris Boshuizen at a music conference in LA. Tell us about the conference?
Tanner Peterson: The music conference happens every year in Los Angeles and it’s called TAXI Road Rally. The conference is run by an independent A&R company called TAXI. The conference’s main purpose is for people in the music industry to connect, learn more about how to monetize off of making music, and learn how to pitch songs to TV/Film for sync placements. I first started attending back in 2016 when I was 18 because I wanted to connect with new people who were passionate about music just like me, and I’ve been attending it every year since.
FP: What was it about Chris that led you to stay in contact with him?
TP: I honestly just knew that Chris (aka Dr. Chrispy) had a lot of mutual friends with me, and he was a regular at the TAXI Road Rally music conference as well so we organically just started staying in touch with each other through social media. I always knew him as a musician and actually had no idea that he was so passionate about space until this year.
FP: What is it about having a song in space that intrigued you?
TP: When I heard about the opportunity of having a potential song being sent to space by Chris, I instantly emailed Chris my song “Sanity.” I have always been fascinated with space ever since I was a little kid so I knew it was an opportunity not to pass up. Luckily he emailed me back the same day and said that he had received the MP3.
FP: Did you follow the mission at all?
TP: Once I had learned that Chris had received the song, I became heavily invested into the mission. I then learned that he was shooting up to space with only three other people, one of them being William Shatner, the actor from “Star Trek”! It was cool seeing Chris being featured on both the Blue Origin’s and even Jeff Bezos’ Instagram pages. It all caught me by surprise once I learned about the whole mission.
FP: How did it feel to know your song was in outer space?
TP: I felt very very lucky on the day of the launch. It was really just good timing that I connected with Chris at just the right time before his mission to be able to send him my song to shoot up into space with him. I’m also fortunate Chris was kind enough to do that for other fellow musicians. I can tell he really is passionate about music just as much as he is about space. After the mission was done, I felt super motivated to keep pursuing my passion for music so I can see what else can happen along this path of following my dream. It’s definitely a cool time to be alive right now.
FP: Tell us about the song “Sanity” and why you chose to send him that one.
TP: I chose “Sanity” over all my other songs because it’s my personal favorite song of mine. I also felt that the message and vibe of the song was fitting for such an out-of-this-world mission. The song’s message is about facing your fears, reaching your higher potential, and surpassing your personal limits.
FP: A few years ago you made news for setting a Guinness world record for busking. Has anyone eclipsed that mark yet?
TP: Not yet! I heard that a musician from Ireland tried breaking it earlier this year but ended up quitting after being 12 hours in due to chest pains. Yikes! I feel very lucky to still hold the record after two years. I suppose time will tell how much longer I will hold it.
FP: What’s up next for you musically? Got anything new coming out?
TP: I’ve recently been promoting my latest song, “Losin’ My Soul,” which came out less than a month ago. Luckily I’ve been gaining some traction with the song. I filmed the music video for the song inside of my old high school in St. Peter, which was fun to do. That can be found on my YouTube channel, just under “Tanner Peterson.”
The song itself is also out on all streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, etc. I do have another new song all recorded and ready to release. I’m going to release that one once I am finished with promoting this current song that’s out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.